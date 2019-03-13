Frederick K.C. Price III Christian Schools to Honor Alumnus NBA Nets Allen Crabbe With Court Naming Ceremony

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederick K.C. Price III Christian Schools, affectionately known as "FKCP" or "Price" will hold a Court Naming Ceremony at the school on Wednesday, March 20th in honor of NBA Brooklyn Nets', Allen Crabbe. Price, located on the campus of Crenshaw Christian Center, which his grandparents founded, has subsidized Price from its inception.

"A Knight with Allen Crabbe" will feature an open-house enrollment welcoming reception with food and refreshments for sale, followed by the court unveiling with Crabbe's name inscribed along the sidelines. Several of his Brooklyn Nets teammates are scheduled to appear. Donations received, and proceeds raised will go towards awarding scholarships to notable students in the community and to those that are currently enrolled at Price and need financial assistance.

Allen Crabbe's years in Price's classrooms as well as on its venerable basketball court made his collegiate and NBA dreams a reality. After a series of riots and civil disturbances that occurred in 1992, Crabbe recalls seeing the lack of economic development in the community from an early age.

Remembering where he came from, Crabbe contributed toward meeting the institution's financial needs last year. His generous six-figure donation helped make the school's 2018-2019 academic year possible. The Nets' guard-forward, who started his basketball career as a ball boy for the Price team, said he would provide the funding to keep the school open for another year in honor of his family's legacy.

Approximately 60 percent of Price students are enrolled in Honors and Gifted and Talented Education (GATE), as well as Advanced Placement (AP) classes in middle and high school.

These achievements, along with a high school graduation rate of 100% as well as a college acceptance rate of 100%, hold much significance within the South Los Angeles area that the school serves. To date, more than 10,000 students have benefited from the exemplary values-based education provided at Price.

When: Wednesday, March 20, 2019 – 6:30PM (Doors open at 6pm) Where: Youth Activity Center on the grounds of Crenshaw Christian Center

7901 South Vermont Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90044

About Frederick K.C. Price III Christian Schools:

Frederick K.C. Price III Christian Schools (Price) empowers students from preschool to 12th grade through providing world-class, college-preparatory education grounded in Christian values in a safe and nurturing environment. Founded in 1986 by Angela M. Evans, Apostle Frederick K.C. Price and Dr. Betty R. Price, the school is located on the same campus as Crenshaw Christian Center's Faithdome in South Los Angeles. Price is fully accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and the Association of Christian Schools International (ASCI). Visit www.priceschools.org to learn more and to enroll.

