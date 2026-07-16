Frederick Massage Therapist Creates Space for People to Put Themselves First Again

FREDERICK, Md., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We live in a culture that celebrates productivity, responsibility, and self-sacrifice, yet rarely encourages people to pause and care for themselves. Frederick massage therapist Liz Guffey believes true healing begins when people step away from the constant demands of serving others and allow themselves the space to rest, recover, and reconnect.

Liz Guffey, Owner of Serenity Space Massage Therapy

After a six-month interruption caused by a required relocation, Liz has reopened Serenity Space Massage Therapy, welcoming clients back to a private wellness practice built around personalized care, therapeutic relief, and meaningful human connection.

For Liz, massage therapy has never been simply about relaxation. It is about helping people slow down, reconnecting with themselves, and addressing the physical and emotional stress that often accumulates while navigating the demands of everyday life.

"Most people spend their lives taking care of everyone else," said Liz. "They're working, parenting, caregiving, solving problems, and carrying responsibilities from the moment they wake up until they go to bed. My hope is that when someone walks into Serenity Space, they finally have permission to put themselves first for a little while."

That philosophy has guided Liz throughout her career as a massage practitioner and wellness professional. Licensed and practicing for nearly eight years, she offers therapeutic massage, cupping, Reiki, and energy work with an approach that is intentionally individualized for each client.

"No two people walk through my door with the exact same needs," Liz said. "Every session is tailored to the person in front of me. Healing isn't one-size-fits-all."

Many of her clients seek relief from chronic pain, muscle tension, stress, athletic recovery needs, or the physical strain caused by long commutes and desk-based work. Others simply need an opportunity to pause and focus on their own well-being after spending so much of their energy serving others.

Liz believes massage therapy is often misunderstood as an occasional luxury rather than an important part of maintaining overall wellness.

"I wish more people understood that massage isn't something you wait to schedule only when you're already hurting," she said. "It can be an important part of taking care of your body before stress and tension become bigger problems."

The reopening also marks a return to the Frederick community that Liz proudly calls home.

"I chose to stay in Frederick because it feels like home," she said. "There's a sense of connection here. People are welcoming, genuine, and supportive. This community has always felt like the right place for me and my practice."

Unlike larger corporate wellness environments, Serenity Space is intentionally personal. Every appointment, consultation, and follow-up interaction is handled directly by Liz herself. Clients receive detailed intake assessments, individualized treatment recommendations, and the privacy of working one -on-one with the same practitioner throughout their wellness journey.

The result is an environment where clients often feel comfortable discussing not only physical discomfort, but also the stressors and challenges affecting their overall well-being.

"My goal is to create a safe place where people feel heard, supported, and respected," said Liz. "Whether someone comes in seeking pain relief, stress reduction, energy work, or simply a chance to breathe, I want them to leave feeling better than when they arrived."

For Liz, the work remains deeply personal.

"Becoming a massage therapist was always my dream," she said. "Helping people find relief, healing, and balance is exactly why I chose this profession."

Serenity Space Massage Therapy officially reopened in May and is currently accepting appointments.

About Serenity Space Massage Therapy

Serenity Space Massage Therapy is a Frederick, Maryland-based wellness practice owned and operated by licensed massage practitioner Liz Guffey. Services include therapeutic massage, cupping, Reiki, and energy work, with a focus on personalized care, chronic pain relief, stress reduction, and whole-person wellness. For appointments or additional information:

Website: www.serenityspacefrederick.com

Studio Location:

1611 Rosemont Avenue

Frederick, MD 21702

SOURCE Serenity Space Massage and Reiki