Frederick Mom of Seven Launching "bonus bites" Food Trailer Focused on Family-Friendly Tater Tot Creations

FREDERICK, Md., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new locally owned food trailer, bonus bites, is preparing to roll into Frederick County this spring, offering a fun and family-friendly twist on comfort food with creative tater tot dishes and quick bites designed for busy families.

bonus bites was created by Frederick County resident Laura Cooper, a mother of seven who saw firsthand how busy family schedules around sports and activities often leave little time for quick, satisfying food options. Inspired by time spent at local fields and community events, Cooper designed bonus bites to offer a fun, approachable menu centered around fun tater tot dishes that both kids and adults can enjoy.

"I wanted to create something that felt fun and nostalgic, but also easy for families who are running from practice to games and community events," said Cooper. "Bonus Bites is all about bringing people together over simple food that everyone loves. I mean, who doesn't love tots, right?"

bonus bites plans to operate primarily at local sporting events, community gatherings, and family-friendly venues throughout Frederick County. The menu will feature creative tot-based dishes, including loaded and specialty tot combinations, along with a small selection of additional items.

bonus bites will celebrate its grand opening on May 2nd from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Pennsylvania Avenue in Walkersville, as part of the community's Pop-Up on Penn event. The event will offer guests a first look at the trailer, menu offerings, and merchandise.

As a locally owned small business, bonus bites aims to become a familiar presence at Frederick's youth sports fields and community events, offering a quick, fun food option that both kids and adults can enjoy.

More details, event schedules, and menu updates will be shared on their socials soon.

Website: www.bonusbitesfood.com

SOURCE Bonus Bites