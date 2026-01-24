Frederick Noland Announces Relocation to New, Expanded Showroom in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederick Noland, a staple of the local business community, is proud to announce it has officially moved to a new facility located at 7311B Governors Way, Frederick, MD 21704. The move represents a significant investment in the Frederick community, providing an upgraded showroom experience while maintaining the dependable service customers have relied on for years.

The new location features a modern look and is currently being stocked with fresh, updated displays designed to make the selection process easy and stress-free for clients. Despite the new surroundings, the company remains committed to the local roots that have defined its success.

"We have been here for a long time—we've built long-term relationships and we're gonna be here," said Doug Frushour, President of Frederick Noland. "We are proud to be growing right here in the Frederick community."

Key details regarding the new location:

Operating Hours: Monday – Friday, 6:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Monday – Friday, 6:30 AM to 4:30 PM Status: Officially open and ready to serve the public.

The company invites long-time partners and new customers alike to stop by, tour the new showroom, and see the latest displays.

"Our new home allows us to better showcase our products while staying just a few miles down the street from our previous location," added Frushour. "New location, new look, same great service."

About Frederick Noland

Frederick Noland is a premier provider of plumbing supplies in Frederick, MD. Known for long-term relationships and expert service, Frederick Noland continues to be a leader in the local industry, helping customers navigate their projects with ease and dependability.

SOURCE Noland