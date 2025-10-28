Frederick Social - 4th Annual Locals Only Regional Distillers (L.O.R.D.s) Bazaar

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederick Social and Everything Frederick are ready to raise a glass for the 4th Annual L.O.R.D.s Bazaar! The Locals Only Regional Distillers Bazaar is the ultimate celebration of Maryland Spirits Month, gathering the region's finest craft distilleries for an unforgettable Saturday afternoon.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, November 1st, from 1 PM to 4 PM at Frederick Social. The Taste of Maryland: Exclusive Tastings & Collaboration

Prepare your palate! Six powerhouse regional distilleries are stepping up to offer exclusive tastings and specialty cocktails tailor-made for the event. Get to know the craft behind:

Tenth Ward Distillery

Catoctin Distillery

Puerto Rico Distillery

True Standard Distillery

McClintock Distillery

Church Street Distillery

But the real star? Be the first to try the infamous L.O.R.D.'s Iced Tea, a legendary collaborative cocktail blended with a unique spirit from every single participating distillery. The outdoor bar will also be mixing up cocktails with spirits from each distiller present.

Sip, Shop, and Score!

This is more than just a tasting event—it's your one-stop shop for the holidays. While you sample exceptional spirits, a curated selection of local vendors will be on site with unique, crafty items perfect for everyone on your gift list.

