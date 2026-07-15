Frederick's Dynamic Automotive Brings Its Community-First Culture to Westminster

Drivers in central Carroll County can now experience the premier automotive repair,

maintenance, and people-centric service Frederick has trusted for decades

FREDERICK, Md., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Automotive, Frederick's trusted leader in automotive repair and maintenance, is excited to announce that their newest location is now serving customers in Westminster. Formerly operating as Lee Weller Auto Service on Tuc Road, this new shop will provide the same exceptional automotive repair and maintenance services, powered by the values-driven culture for which Dynamic Automotive has become known.

Dynamic Automotive Co-Owners (from L to R): Dwayne Myers (CEO), Lee Forman (Co-Founder), Jose Bueso (Co-Founder)

Building on 30 years of proven success in Frederick County, Dynamic Automotive has now expanded their footprint twice within the past year and a half to bring their customer-first philosophy to drivers in the region. This new location represents the company's eighth location overall, and its third serving Carroll County. With their growing team of highly trained ASE Certified Technicians, advisors, and managers, Dynamic Automotive remains committed to delivering top-tier service while staying at the forefront of automotive technology.

"For over 30 years, we've built our reputation on quality service, integrity, and a deep commitment to the communities we serve," said Dwayne Myers, Co-Owner and CEO of Dynamic Automotive. "We are honored to be the new owners of this location, and look forward to bringing that same level of expertise and customer care to Westminster."

Lisa Hoover, former owner of Lee Weller Auto Service, shared her insights as to why this was such a seamless transition for the shop, which was founded by her late father, Lee Weller, more than 30 years prior. "I am truly excited to see a business like Dynamic Auto coming in with community support and customer care at their very core. My dad and I made sure to treat customers like friends and family, and Dynamic Auto shares that exact same DNA. I know the heart of the business is in the right hands, and it brings me joy to know my dad's legacy and the community's wellbeing will be cared for by the Dynamic Auto team."

Beyond the team's expertise and commitment to high-quality service, what has set Dynamic Automotive apart and allowed the business to grow to eight locations is the way they treat people–their customers, team, and local partners. The company is deeply involved in the communities in which they are located, supporting schools, first responders, nonprofit organizations, and local events and initiatives. Its industry-leading apprenticeship program has also provided a clear career path for many young professionals in the area, shaping the next generation of skilled technicians.

Dynamic Auto's dedication to lifelong learning extends to their customers as well, with technicians taking the time to answer questions and educate drivers on vehicle maintenance and safety. Built with the intention to operate a business that was respected and able to be relied upon, the Dynamic Automotive team embraces and lives out their mission of, "Keeping Lives Moving Forward."

"Whether we're repairing a customer's vehicle so they can make it to work, training our team members to create advancement opportunities, or pouring back into local nonprofits that provide vital services to residents, we truly find our purpose in keeping lives moving forward," said Jose Bueso, Co-Founder of Dynamic Automotive. "We are so excited to see those types of opportunities come to life at the new Westminster location, and we consider it a privilege to serve that community.

The Westminster shop is now open and welcomes both new and returning customers to experience Dynamic Automotive's people-first approach to auto repair. For more information or to schedule a service appointment, visit dynamicautomotive.net or call (410) 876-6840.

About Dynamic Automotive:

Dynamic Automotive is an industry leader in automotive repair and has been serving Frederick County residents since 1995. With an established reputation as an honest, responsive, and hard-working automotive repair company, Dynamic Automotive offers friendly customer service and expert car care that exceeds expectations. Their Frederick County locations can be found in Frederick, New Market, Urbana, Libertytown, Emmitsburg, and their Carroll County locations include Mt. Airy, Sykesville, and their eight shop, now located in Westminster. Learn more at dynamicautomotive.net.

SOURCE Dynamic Automotive