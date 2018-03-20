Frederickson Partners, formerly Frederickson Pribula Li, announces record growth and staff changes

In 2017, the 23-year-old HR-specialized executive search firm, founded by pioneering HR executive search leader and digital HR thought leader Valerie Frederickson, posted its highest revenue to-date and tripled the number of heads of HR placed since 2014. The company recruits innovative HR and People leaders for transformational, high-growth tech, fintech, and biotech companies and has worked with hundreds of the world's most disruptive and innovative tech employers, including Facebook, Fitbit, GE Digital, Genentech, Gilead, Intuit, Microsoft, Mozilla, Palantir, Pinterest, Roivant, SoFi, Tesla, Twitter, Qualtrics, and ZocDoc.

Due to their outstanding leadership in critical HR searches, longtime Frederickson Partners employees Devin Schroeder and Rosemary Belden have been promoted to Vice Presidents. As part of the changes, Frederickson Partners executives Michele Li and Mathilde Pribula are leaving the company. The new organizational structure will reflect the company's shift towards greater specialization, with emphasis on the digital transformation practice which provides coaching to CEOs, board members, and CHROs looking to digitize their HR and People functions for transformative company-wide impact.

"For more than 20 years, I've recruited the HR and People leaders behind some of the most valuable companies in the world. I founded this firm to help Silicon Valley tech leaders address growth, culture, succession planning, diversity and organizational design challenges. Our deep HR subject-matter expertise and meaningful connections with over 10,000 of the world's established and up-and-coming HR executives have enabled us to become the country's leading HR and People executive search firm," said Frederickson Partners founder, CEO, author, and frequently quoted talent expert Valerie Frederickson. "I'm excited to focus more on our digital transformation practice and to share our knowledge with even more senior leaders building and growing world-class teams. I deeply appreciate the long-term contributions of my former partners and look forward to watching them continue to thrive personally and professionally."

About Frederickson Partners

Headquartered in Silicon Valley with a presence in all major tech hubs, Frederickson Partners is a global HR executive search, consulting and outplacement firm that recruits innovative HR and People leaders for transformational, high-growth companies. Startups digitizing and disrupting mature markets, tech unicorns exploring new spaces, and Fortune 100 tech companies have trusted executive search pioneer Valerie Frederickson to build and upgrade their human resources leadership teams for over 20 years. As the country's leading HR and People executive search firm, Frederickson Partners has completed hundreds of successful HR searches and maintains meaningful, long-term relationships with 10,000+ rising people operations and established HR executives nationwide. Frederickson Partners' deep network among HR and People executives enables the company to present superstar HR executive candidates in an average of three weeks. Frederickson Partners is deeply rooted in the technology world, with experience in biotech, clean energy, cloud & data storage, eCommerce, fintech, gaming, hardware, IoT, media, SaaS, semiconductors, and telecommunications. www.fredericksonpartners.com

Media Contact:

Ben Taylor

650-862-9068

ben@fredericksonpartners.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frederickson-partners-formerly-frederickson-pribula-li-announces-record-growth-and-staff-changes-300617211.html

SOURCE Frederickson Partners