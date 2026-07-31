Fredric Aasbo and Papadakis Racing Welcome OtterBox, the Trusted Leader in Mobile Device Protection, to Formula Drift Program

Brand delivers trusted protection for team technology in one of motorsports' most demanding environments

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Papadakis Racing welcomes OtterBox to the Rockstar Energy Toyota GR Supra driven by Fredric Aasbo. As a leader in device protection, OtterBox delivers trusted protection for team technology – on and off the track.

The partnership brings OtterBox into the demanding environment of professional drifting, where communication, content creation and the rapid exchange of information are essential throughout every race weekend. From the garage to the starting line, the team relies on their devices to stay connected and capture the moment in real time.

OtterBox joins Papadakis Racing and Formula Drift racer Fredric Aasbo, delivering trusted protection for the mobile devices that power team communications, operations and content creation. The partnership highlights OtterBox's commitment to performance, reliability and innovation in high-intensity environments. OtterBox will support Papadakis Racing through the remainder of the 2026 Formula Drift season and throughout the 2027 season, helping keep the team connected on and off the track.

"We're thrilled to welcome OtterBox to the Papadakis Racing team," said Aasbo. "Our phones go everywhere with us at the track. We use them to communicate with the crew, capture what is happening behind the scenes and stay connected with fans and partners. Formula Drift is tough on people, cars and equipment, so OtterBox is a great fit for the way we work."

"At OtterBox, we build products designed to perform in the moments that matter most, whether that's an everyday adventure or a high-intensity Formula Drift race," said OtterBox CEO Trey Northrup. "We're excited to partner with Papadakis Racing and support a team that shares our commitment to performance, reliability and innovation."

Aasbo is the most winning driver in Formula Drift history, with three championship titles and more event victories than any other driver in the series. He competes in the Rockstar Energy Toyota GR Supra, engineered and built by Papadakis Racing at its facility in Carson, California.

The team designs, fabricates and develops its competition vehicles in-house, combining advanced engineering with the rapid response required during a Formula Drift event. Mobile devices are used throughout the entire process, from communication and race operations to photography, video and social media coverage, making dependable device protection an essential part of keeping the team connected and performing at their best.

OtterBox will be represented on the Rockstar Energy Toyota GR Supra and integrated into Papadakis Racing's competition and content program during the remainder of the 2026 season and throughout the 2027 Formula Drift season as well.

The team looks forward to introducing OtterBox to Formula Drift fans and bringing the partnership to life at the track and across its digital channels.

About Formula Drift:

Drifting is a high-skill, high-powered motorsport in which drivers compete on a closed course and are judged on line, angle and style. Formula Drift brings together leading drivers from around the world for a professional championship contested at venues across the United States.

About Papadakis Racing:

Papadakis Racing is the most winning team in Formula Drift history with five overall championships and 10 manufacturer titles. Founded by Stephan Papadakis, the Carson, California–based team is known for its technical innovation, championship-winning Toyota drift cars, and widely followed build and technical content on YouTube.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're racing cars at top speeds or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

OtterBox. Made for Yes.

For more information, visit otterbox.com.

SOURCE OtterBox