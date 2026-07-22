OtterBox Announces New Foldable Phone Case Lineup for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox announced its latest lineup of folding phone cases for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8 today, merging innovative design with the brand's signature trusted protection. Engineered for seamless performance, the new Defender Series Pro XT1 for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8 and Thin Flex Series for the Galaxy Z Flip8 offer a precision fit and dependable protection, ensuring smooth functionality through every open and close.

OtterBox introduces its latest foldable phone case lineup for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8, featuring Defender Series Pro XT and Thin Flex Series cases with trusted drop protection, precision fit and wireless charging compatibility.

OtterBox Defender Series Pro XT for the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8

For those seeking maximum protection, the OtterBox Defender Series Pro XT phone case for the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8 delivers the durability OtterBox is known for in a cutting-edge foldable form factor. Engineered to articulate seamlessly with the device, the foldable phone case lays flat when open, while the hinge doubles as a built-in grip for easier handling and added control. Integrated magnets enable up to 15W of fast wireless charging.

Key Features

4X tested to military drop standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)

Durable hinge moves seamlessly with device to guard vulnerable areas and lays flat

Lay-flat design when open

Port covers block dust and dirt

Grippy edges deliver a confident handhold to avoid drops

Built-in magnets for seamless Fast Charge compatibility

Optional holster accessory available that also doubles as a stand for convenient hands-free streaming and viewing.

OtterBox Thin Flex Series for the Galaxy Z Flip8

The OtterBox Thin Flex Series folding phone case for the Galaxy Z Flip8 offers a streamlined solution for those seeking protection without added bulk. This ultra-slim foldable case delivers a precision fit that works seamlessly open or closed, maintaining full access to every feature and function. The durable yet lightweight construction protects against everyday drops, scratches and scrapes, and built-in magnets enable up to 15W of fast wireless charging.

Key Features

Ultra-slim case designed for foldable phones

Meets military drop standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)

Reinforced edges ensure a secure fit and added protection

Raised edges protect camera and screen

Hard outer shell with soft grip edges for improved handling

Built-in magnets for seamless Fast Charge compatibility

Easy to install

OtterBox Defender Series Pro XT (MSRP $89.99) for the new Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8 and Thin Flex Series (MSRP $59.99) for the new Galaxy Z Flip8 are available now. For more information, please visit OtterBox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

OtterBox. Made for Yes.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says 'yes' to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say 'yes' to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our 'yes' at otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com.

1 Defender Series Pro XT and Thin Flex Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

SOURCE OtterBox