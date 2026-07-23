OtterBox Keeps Students Protected, Powered and Connected with Back-to-School Tech Essentials

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new school year approaches, OtterBox is helping students stay protected, powered and connected with a collection of tech essentials designed for life on the go. Whether it's protecting an iPad for note-taking and coursework, keeping devices charged through long days on campus or adding a touch of personal style to a smartphone, OtterBox's back-to-school lineup is built to support students wherever learning takes them.

OtterBox's back-to-school tech essentials include protective iPad cases, phone protection and charging solutions designed to support students through every class, commute and study session.

Daily commutes, crowded backpacks and busy schedules make durable iPad protection more important than ever. The rugged Defender Series pairs multi-layer drop protection with a versatile stand for reading, typing and streaming, while the Symmetry Series Folio combines a clear, scratch-resistant case with a protective folio cover, magnetic closure and multi-position stand. For those who prefer a sleek, minimalist design, the ultra-thin Profile Series offers reliable protection with soft-touch edges for added grip and a design that slips easily into backpacks and bags.

From early-morning classes to late-night study sessions, students need reliable power to keep up with busy schedules and multiple devices. OtterBox's charging lineup includes a 67W Wall Charger paired with a 60W Cable USB-C to USB-C Standard Cable, which offers a compact multi-port solution for charging a laptop and other everyday devices. A 140W Wall Charger paired with a 240W USB-C to USB-C Extended Power Cable offers additional ports and power for charging multiple devices simultaneously. Additionally, the 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand keeps a phone, earbuds and smartwatch powered and organized in a single location, whether in a dorm room, apartment or study space.

Round out your tech kit with the Figura Series, a slim and lightweight phone case that combines trusted protection with a clean, modern design. Featuring added grip and camera plateau protection, Figura Series delivers everyday defense while adding a personal touch of style. Pair it with an OtterBox screen protector for enhanced protection against scratches, drops and daily wear.

Shop the OtterBox Back-to-School Sale July 24–August 1, 2026, and save up to 50% on select products. Exclusions apply.

OtterBox iPad cases, phone cases, screen protectors and power solutions are available now at OtterBox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

OtterBox. Made for Yes.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says yes to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say yes to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our yes at otterbox.com/givingback.



For more information, visit otterbox.com.

SOURCE OtterBox