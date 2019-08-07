Fredric H. Rubel Jewelers and Harry Kotlar Collaborate in Honor of their Hallmark Anniversaries

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating over 90 years of excellence in Orange County, Fredric H. Rubel Jewelers in Laguna Beach will be opening its doors for an exclusive evening with Harry Kotlar fine jewelry to showcase their 70th Year Anniversary Collection. The collection is comprised of seven masterpieces that exude the jewelry design house's evolution, elegance and sophistication, and will be showcased during this event on October 10th, 2019. Displayed artfully alongside the evolution of the black dress throughout the decades, the fusion of fashion and fine jewelry collide beautifully to depict the then and now of the brand. This exquisite affair will also showcase the rarely seen Harry Kotlar Vault Collections. Paying homage to their family owned and operated roots, also on display during the event will be rarely seen Fredric H. Rubel artifacts and memorabilia spanning their 90 year legacy. A Kotlar Illustrator will be onsite during the event and available for a limited amount of appointments to design or redesign pieces of fine jewelry for clientele. This customization experience is one of many things that sets the Kotlar brand apart, earning acclaim from famous faces such as Celine Dion, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Michelle Obama, and Katy Perry. Learn more about the craftsmanship of Harry Kotlar here.

About Harry Kotlar

Harry Kotlar is recognized as the premier source for the highest quality diamonds, its hallmark design – Artisan Pavé and "The World's Most Brilliant Cushion Cut diamond – Kotlar Cushion. Spanning seven decades of beauty, art and perfection, Harry Kotlar's designs embody old-world artistry with modern sophistication, creating stunning diamond rings, bands, earrings, bracelets and necklaces that celebrate an individual's story eternally. To learn more: HarryKotlar.com.

About Fredric H. Rubel Jewelers

Celebrating over 90 years of style, quality and service, while being family-owned and operated for three generations, Fredric H. Rubel Jewelers offers only the finest luxury brands of jewelry in Southern California. Founded in 1928 by Fredric's parents, the Rubel family established a reputation of offering exceptional jewelry, timepieces and giftware with professional and courteous service.

The Rubels are proud members of the American Gem Society and five of their associates hold the coveted title of Certified Gemologist Appraiser. Today, Fredric H. Rubel Jewelers has two locations in Orange County, one in Laguna Beach and one in The Shops at Mission Viejo, and is known for classic hand fabricated designer jewelry in platinum and gold, Ideal-cut diamonds, and fine timepieces. Additionally, they offer watch service for Rolex timepieces, custom jewelry design, repair and fabrication. To learn more: RubelJewelers.com.

Contact: Paula Steurer

Sterling Public Relations

Direct: 949. 200. 6566

Paula@SterlingPublicRelations.com

SOURCE Harry Kotlar

Related Links

https://harrykotlar.com

