BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fredrick Junn, M.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the Medical field.

Dr. Junn serves as a Neurosurgeon at Michigan Head and Spine Institute (MHSI). He brings over 23 years of industry experience, as well as expertise in Gamma knife and stereotactic surgery; trigeminal neuralgia; movement disorders; brain tumors; aneurysms and AVMs; complex spine disorders; and peripheral nerve injuries, to his role.



"MHSI neurosurgeons use the latest techniques in minimally invasive surgery and neuroendovascular procedures to treat stroke and aneurysm," the practice's website states. "Neurosurgeons also offer treatment for movement disorders, including Tremors, Epilepsy and Parkinson's disease."



Coming from a family of physicians, Dr. Junn was inspired to enter the medical field by his father, who was one of the first doctors in Korea. Later, under the guidance and tutelage of Dr. Charles Drake, his love for medicine grew.



"My advice to others entering the field of medicine is to always be reflective and be technologically savvy," Dr. Junn said.



In addition to his work through the MHSI, Dr. Junn is a member of the staff at Beaumont Hospital at Royal Oak.



"Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak opened on Jan. 24, 1955," the hospital's website states. "Today it is a major academic and referral center with Level I adult trauma and Level II pediatric trauma status. A major teaching facility, Beaumont has 55 accredited residency and fellowship programs with 454 residents and fellows at Royal Oak."



Dr. Junn earned his Medical degree from the University of Western Ontario. He then went on to complete his Residency and an Internship in Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery, as well as an additional internship at St. Michael's Hospital. He is Board certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, and speaks Korean as well as English.



To further his professional development, Dr. Junn is a member of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, and a Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. He is also the published author of several relevant articles in renowned medical journals.



In recognition of his outstanding accomplishments in the field, Dr. Junn has been recognized as an American Association of Neurological Surgeons Super Doctor.



Dr. Junn dedicates this recognition to his mother, Kum Sook.



For more information, visit http://www2.mhsi.us and https://www.beaumont.org/locations/beaumont-hospital-royal-oak.



CONTACT: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fredrick-junn-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300638403.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

