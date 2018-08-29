BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fredrick Junn, M.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as Neurosurgeon at Michigan Head and Spine Institute.

Dedicated to providing quality medical services to those they serve, Michigan Head and Spine Institute is known for utilizing the latest innovations and cutting edge procedures in minimally invasive surgery and neuroendovascular procedures to treat stroke and aneurysm.

With over twenty three years of experience in the medical profession, Dr. Frederick Junn is revered for his remarkable contributions to the industry. Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Jun has attained extensive expertise in the areas of Gamma knife and stereotactic surgery; trigeminal neuralgia; movement disorders; brain tumors; aneurysms and AVMs; complex spine disorders; and peripheral nerve injuries. Coming from a family of physicians, Dr. Junn was inspired to enter the medical field by his father, who was one of the first doctors in Korea. Later, under the guidance and tutelage of Dr. Charles Drake, his love for medicine grew.

When asked his advice to newcomers in the industry. Dr. Junn emphasizes the importance of always being reflective and "technologically savvy." In an effort to further enhance his professional development, Dr. Junn is an esteemed member of the staff at Beaumont Hospital at Royal Oak.

With its inception in 1955, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak "is a major academic and referral center with Level I adult trauma and Level II pediatric trauma status. A major teaching facility, Beaumont has 55 accredited residency and fellowship programs with 454 residents and fellows at Royal Oak."

Throughout the course of his education and training, Dr. Junn obtained his Medical degree from the University of Western Ontario. Board certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery and fluent in Korean as well as English, Dr. Junn went on to complete his Residency and an Internship in Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery, as well as an additional internship at St. Michael's Hospital.

To further his professional development, Dr. Junn is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the Congress of Neurological Surgeons and the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. He is also the published author of several relevant articles in renowned medical journals.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Junn has been recognized as an American Association of Neurological Surgeons Super Doctor.

Dr. Junn dedicates this recognition to his mother, Kum Sook.

For more information, visit http://www2.mhsi.us and https://www.beaumont.org/locations/beaumont-hospital-royal-oak.

