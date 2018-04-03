Fredrik Wetterlundh Joins Sobi™ as Head of Human Resources

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) has appointed Fredrik Wetterlundh as Head of Human Resources. Fredrik will join Sobi on 9 April 2018 and be part of Sobi's Extended Leadership Team.
Fredrik Wetterlundh joins Sobi from Pfizer, where he held the position of Global Human Resources Lead in Pfizer's Global Supply organisation. He has extensive international experience in leading business-driven HR organisations, processes and projects in Asia, Europe, and North and Central America, and has supported a number of successful mergers and acquisitions and divestitures. Fredrik holds a degree in HR Management from the University of Lund, Sweden.
Guido Oelkers, CEO and President of Sobi, sees the appointment as a valuable addition to the company. "His experience from the pharmaceutical industry, numerous company integrations and the global roles he has held will be of great value for Sobi, supporting our organisation and our journey to become a global leader in rare diseases," he said.
Fredrik says he is excited to be joining Sobi. "Sobi is a value-driven company with highly experienced employees and a strong culture. These are valuable assets to build on. I look forward to contributing to Sobi's growth strategy with my experience in implementing effective organisation and people strategies," he said.
About Sobi™
Sobi™ is an international speciality healthcare company dedicated to rare diseases. Our vision is to be recognised as a global leader in providing access to innovative treatments that make a significant difference for individuals with rare diseases.
The product portfolio is primarily focused on treatments in Haemophilia and Specialty Care. Partnering in the development and commercialisation of products in specialty care is a key element of our strategy. Sobi has pioneered in biotechnology with world-class capabilities in protein biochemistry and biologics manufacturing. In 2017, Sobi had total revenues of SEK 6.5 billion and approximately 850 employees. The share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information is available at www.sobi.com.
