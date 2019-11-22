Free Agent Skincare Launches

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching this month, Free Agent Skincare joins the beauty industry with a radical approach to clean, performance-driven fresh skincare. Founded by a collective of Beauty Industry non-conformists (hence, "Free Agents"), Free Agent Skincare is challenging industry standards to establish a better way of making products that are truly effective at improving the look of skin.

"Bringing years of industry experience to bear, we know exactly how to create high performing, efficacious beauty products without compromising on clean formulas," says Kate Grant. "Free Agent Skincare offers luxurious, ground-breaking products that are freshly-batched to deliver the highest levels of potency for visible results."

Free Agent Skincare manufactures in small batches every 30 days to create fresh, science-based skincare that is free from harmful chemicals and synthetic preservatives. The company does not compromise for cost, convenience or short-term gains. Each ingredient is of the highest quality and is vetted to ensure it meets "clean science" parameters. To guarantee transparency and keep the guesswork out of understanding product ingredients, every product page on the website includes a complete ingredient list with an explanation of what the ingredient is and why it is in the formula. "Just like food, the fresher the products are, the more benefits they deliver," says Kristen Spaun. To encourage use of the products at maximum potency, each product has a "Freshest Before" date printed on the packaging.

Free Agent Skincare was created by beauty industry veterans who partnered with top skincare scientists to develop high performance, science-based formulas featuring specific active ingredients known for their ability to visibly improve the appearance of skin. For more information on Free Agent Skincare as well as their co-founders Kate Grant and Kristen Spaun, please visit www.freeagentskincare.com.

SOURCE Free Agent Skincare

Related Links

http://www.freeagentskincare.com

