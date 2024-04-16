Free Agilix Buzz LMS Offer for New Tech Network School Districts

OREM, Utah, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilix Labs, Inc. ("Agilix") is announcing the availability of free one-year Buzz LMS license and support agreements to all other schools located in school districts with at least one school currently using the Echo platform from New Tech Network (NTN).

Agilix Labs, Inc. and New Tech Network have been partners since 2016 when a customized version of Buzz was utilized to create the Echo LMS, a learning platform offered to all schools and districts who are members of the New Tech Network of elementary, middle, and high schools in the United States. Echo has enabled hundreds of schools to implement NTN's school model with fidelity and efficacy.

The Agilix Buzz LMS and the Echo instance are flexible platforms that support a wide variety of learning models, pedagogies, and curricula. In addition to supporting project-based learning, Buzz is also compatible with traditional classroom instruction, blended learning, competency / mastery-based learning, virtual learning, and other models.

By providing Buzz for free to all the other schools in school districts using Echo for PBL, Agilix hopes to provide school districts with a unified learning platform that supports all district learning models through a single platform. Current Echo users will continue to work within the Echo platform.

Buzz provides the flexibility for administrators and teachers to mix and match learning modalities that are ideal for each of their student populations – while simplifying and streamlining district-wide teacher professional development, coaching and support, and system administration, management, and reporting.

Buzz can be configured, customized, and integrated to meet specific school district needs. In addition to built-in content authoring tools, Agilix also has many K-12 curriculum partners who provide online curriculum in the Buzz Platform. These partners include Accelerate Education, Bright Thinker, BYU-Independent Study, FlexPoint, Lincoln Learning, Pearson, and many others.

For those school districts who want to consider the ways Buzz can improve their instructional practices, this opportunity affords them a direct path to support improved student learning outcomes. Agilix and NTN will continue to work closely as this offer does not impact or change any aspect of how NTN utilizes Echo to support educators and students with implementing NTN's school model and the wide range of professional development, instructional coaching, and other professional services provided by NTN.

School district administrators who are interested in taking advantage of the free Buzz License agreement for the 2024-25 school year may visit Agilix.com/echo or contact Agiilx at [email protected].

Frequently Asked Questions

Who may apply for the free Buzz license?

Any school district that has at least one school using the Echo software from NTN may apply.

When is the offer valid?

The offer is open until August 1, 2024, or until the maximum number of school district participants have been reached. The offer is valid for the 2024-25 school year.

How does this offer affect current Echo users?

Echo users are not affected by this offer. They will continue to license Echo from NTN and will be supported through New Tech Network's existing support channels.

How does this offer apply to schools who previously utilized Echo but are not current NTN customers?

Previous Echo customers may also apply for this free offer for the other schools in their district and will be considered on a space available basis.

What does the implementation process include?

The Buzz LMS is a very rich and robust platform with lots of capabilities. Online courses are available for the Administrator, Teacher, and Course Author. A one-day virtual training program is included with the offer. Additional "for fee" professional development training and implementation services are available on a space available basis.

About Agilix Labs

Agilix Labs is at the forefront of developing educational technology solutions that enhance learning experiences for all ages. By focusing on innovation and user-friendly design, Agilix Labs aims to transform the way educators teach and learners absorb information, making education more accessible and effective.

About New Tech Network

New Tech Network (NTN) is a national nonprofit dedicated to systemic change in education. We center K-12 schools as the units of change, working closely with district leaders, school principals, and classroom educators, to co-design an approach to change that is specific to their context. With more than 25 years of supporting schools and districts in change-making, NTN has the ability to recognize common patterns across systems and what is unique about each school and district community. New Tech Network has worked with over 350 schools committed to these key focus areas: college and career ready outcomes, supportive and inclusive culture, meaningful and equitable instruction, and purposeful assessment. The student experience is tied directly to deeper learning outcomes. Students gain skills and use their voices in ways that prepare them for life beyond school. Project-based learning in NTN schools allows students to engage with material in creative, culturally relevant ways, experience it in context, and share their learning with peers.

