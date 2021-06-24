Free Amazon FBA Courses Offered by Popular Video Blogger and Online Seller Vova Even Now on Udemy

NEGEV, Israel, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a successful Amazon seller himself, Vova Even has been offering his online marketplace expertise in free Amazon FBA courses available on Udemy. Udemy is an American massive open online course provider aimed at professional adults and students. The online learning center reaches 40 million learners worldwide with 56,000 instructors and 155,000 courses in more than 65 languages.

To find additional course information, visit: https://www.udemy.com/user/vladimir-even/.

Vova Even Helium 10 & Amazon FBA Expert

Even made his e-commerce start as a private label Amazon US seller in 2016 while also working as a coastal lifeguard. Although his time developing the business was challenging and rewarding, Even found great value in the lessons he has learned along the way and is eager to share those with other up-and-coming online sellers. "With my success, I now live off of my Amazon FBA business as well as my YouTube channel, where I also sell products as an affiliate marketer," he says. "I am a giver by nature and love helping others. I hope to help you and enhance/enlighten your journey!"

As an Amazon instructor on Udemy, Even has already taught more than 7,000 students with his Amazon FBA courses free titled:

"Amazon FBA SEO and Listing Optimization Course With Helium 10"

"Shipping to Amazon FBA - The Complete Guide"

"Amazon FBA Private Label Product Research With Helium 10"

"Amazon FBA Keyword Research With Helium 10 Cerebro"

"Amazon FBA SEO and Listing Optimization With an Expert"

"Leverage YouTube Data Analytics to Grow Your YouTube Channel"

On YouTube, Even has created an extensive library of Amazon FBA related videos where he shares tutorials, hacks, and tricks of the trade (over 240+ videos to date). Even notes, "My goal here is to intensify your knowledge, inner peace, and motivation through truly valuable content, so you achieve your fullest potential in the aspects of life that really matter to you."

Access Even's YouTube channel at: https://youtube.com/vovaeven.

For those wanting to learn more about free Amazon courses by Vova Even, please visit the official course website.

Contact Name: Vova Even

Contact Phone: +972546321630

Contact Email: [email protected]

About Vova Even

Hello! I am a seller on Amazon and a creator on YouTube. My goal is to intensify your knowledge, inner peace, and motivation through truly valuable content, so you can achieve your fullest potential in the aspects of life that really matter to you.

SOURCE Vova Even