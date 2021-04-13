Free Amazon SEO & Listing Optimization Course by Helium 10 Expert Vova Even Now Available on YouTube

NEGEV, Israel, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help Amazon FBA sellers achieve success, Helium 10 expert Vova Even has released an Amazon SEO & listing optimization course. Available free of charge on YouTube, this guide offers 13 in-depth videos on how to create and optimize an Amazon FBA product listing from scratch.

To find out more about Vova Even and his free Amazon listing optimization strategy, please visit his YouTube playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNrN6xFnz4NKVPIO8PhM6_ZwFDKZesmCF

Vova Even Helium 10 Expert

Amazon listing optimization is one of the most important tasks for a seller or vendor on Amazon. It comprises keyword research, keyword optimization, updating product pages to improve search visibility and keyword ranking (search engine optimization, or SEO), conversion rate, click-through rate and finally, improving the sales volume.

Even says his tutorial will help Amazon sellers:

Carry out deep keyword research for products to find the most relevant keywords and the best keyword phrases

Carry out proper keyword optimization, so that they can create a search engine–friendly listing that will be discovered by targeted customers

Create engaging copy for their listing's title, bullets, description and backend

Get the best pictures for your listing, which will convert browsers to buyers

Even says, "Invest your time to go through the course; I did my sincere best for you. I truly believe that this course will help you with your Amazon FBA strategy. Once you go through it, I'd appreciate it if you can leave a comment under any of the course videos, based on your true experience."

Even is also offering premium discounts Helium 10 discounts for the viewers of his tutorials. By using the Helium 10 coupon code VOVA50, viewers can receive a 50% discount for their first month of subscription. Alternatively, viewers can use the code VOVA10 to receive a 10% discount for Helium 10, every month.

Please visit Vova Even's official YouTube channel to find out more about his tutorials and other Amazon FBA training videos.

Vova Even started selling on Amazon in 2016 and is still a seller on Amazon US (Private Label). Even started his business while working as a coastal lifeguard. Later on, he started his YouTube channel dedicated to selling on Amazon FBA.

About Vova Even

Hello! I am a seller on Amazon and a creator on YouTube. My goal is to intensify your knowledge, inner peace, and motivation through truly valuable content, so you can achieve your fullest potential in all the aspects of life that really matter to you.

