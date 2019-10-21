Free AmpliVox Pink Podiums and Megaphones Available for Breast Cancer Awareness

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with its signature wearing of pink to help build awareness of prevention and treatment of the disease. To assist in the cause, AmpliVox Sound Systems once again is offering a pink podium free of charge to local breast cancer organizations.



AmpliVox Pink Podiums and megaphones have been donated to many breast cancer awareness organizations.

The Pink Podium Promise, launched in 2010, has placed lecterns with well over 200 groups, including national fundraising and research groups, American Cancer Society chapters, foundations, hospitals, and local governments. One lectern even went to the US military in Iraq for use in educational programs.



Don Roth, CEO of AmpliVox, conceived of the Pink Podium program as a way to tangibly help advocacy organizations get their messages across. "AmpliVox products are all designed to make people's voices be heard, and our lecterns were a perfect match of product and need," said Roth, a cancer survivor himself. "These organizations do a great job of raising awareness, and we want to be on the front lines supporting them."



The pink podiums are made of durable plastic that can withstand any weather, in keeping with the unpredictable conditions of outdoor events and races. They can be easily moved, thanks to their heavy-duty casters and built-in handles and weigh only 50 pounds. AmpliVox delivers each lectern at no cost before an organization's event, and the group can then keep its pink podium for future use. The pink podium is a variation of AmpliVox's standard SN3250 Pinnacle Multimedia Lectern.



With the success of the pink lectern donations, Roth began offering the "Pink Power" megaphones to any interested group for use in educational or fundraising events. The versatile megaphones, which weigh just two pounds and project sound for up to 100 yards, received an enthusiastic response from organizers of races and other outdoor fundraisers, including massive race events in New York's Central Park for which AmpliVox provided over 50 megaphones.

To request a Pink Podium, contact Don Roth, CEO, AmpliVox, at 800-267-5486 or email droth@ampli.com.

To learn more about AmpliVox Sound Systems' products, visit Ampli.com.

SOURCE AmpliVox Sound Systems

