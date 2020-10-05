Free AmpliVox Pink Podiums for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

"AmpliVox products are designed to make people look good and sound good," said AmpliVox CEO Don Roth. "The Pink Podium presents a dramatic visual reinforcement of the color that has come to be associated with breast cancer awareness and prevention. I am a cancer survivor myself, and lost my wife Nancy to ocular cancer. Helping combat breast cancer is one of the many ways we at AmpliVox work to give back to our communities."

One in eight American woman will contract breast cancer in their lifetime; however progress is being made, especially with the help of early detection aided by tools such as an annual screening mammography beginning at age 40. Early screening and new treatments are improving five-year remission rates. Joe Gray, Ph.D., a 30-year breast cancer researcher, has developed the SMMART program (Serial Measurements of Molecular and Architectural Responses to Therapy), which closely monitors the patient's breast cancer so that treatment can be quickly changed as necessary. "Our goal is to achieve long-term control, but to do it in a way that is maximally tolerable to the individual patient," Gray says.

Organizations including the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (ww5.komen.org) and the National Breast Cancer Foundation (www.nationalbreastcancer.org) help promote education, research, treatment, and fundraising.

The AmpliVox pink podium is made of durable plastic that can withstand any weather, in keeping with the unpredictable conditions of outdoor events and races. It can be easily moved, using its heavy-duty casters and built-in handles, and weighs only 50 pounds. The pink podium is a variation of AmpliVox's standard SN3250 Pinnacle Multimedia Lectern.

AmpliVox delivers each pink podium before an organization's event, and the group can then keep it for future use. The lectern is FREE to qualified organizations; shipping is also free within continental U.S.

To request a Pink Podium, call or email Don Roth, AmpliVox, at 800-267-5486 or [email protected].

To learn more about AmpliVox products, visit Ampli.com.

SOURCE AmpliVox Sound Systems