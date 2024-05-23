LAS VEGAS, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US Drug Test Centers, one of the largest drug & alcohol testing companies in the United States, announced that they are launching a free app for Department of Transportation (DOT) owner-operators that belong to their consortium. The app makes it easy for owner-operators to keep all of their documents in one place in the event of getting audited by the DOT or pulled over and asked to provide the necessary testing documents. Users can download the app for free on Apple's App Store.

When a DOT driver gets pulled over, law enforcement commonly asks for documentation including the driver's service agreement, their random consortium enrollment certificate, any paperwork associated with their Clearinghouse membership, and their most recent drug and alcohol test results. This US Drug Test Centers app allows drivers to store all documentation in PDF form directly within the app, keeping everything in one convenient place.

FREE App for Owner Operator Compliance! Post this

"This app has been created to help Owner Operators have access to everything they need while on the road related to drug & alcohol compliance, without having paper copies of documents in their vehicles… and risk them getting lost when urgently needing them," says Ashlee Arnold, Vice President of US Drug Test Centers.

ABOUT US DRUG TEST CENTERS

US Drug Test Centers has been the nation's leading company in providing drug & alcohol testing services in all 50 states for employers, individuals, legal cases, and the Department of Transportation. With 20,000 drug testing locations nationwide, US Drug Test Centers makes it easy for anyone to have a test performed within a short distance of their home. They also allow you to order these tests online, 24/7, for your convenience. They offer hundreds of different drug testing panels for urine & hair specimens. They are members of NDASA (National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association) and are always up to date on all state and federal drug regulations and laws. 866-566-0261 / [email protected]

CONTACT: Calee Davis, [email protected]

SOURCE US Drug Test Centers