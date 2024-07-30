Free August Webcast Tackles Workplace Incivility

SkillPath invites business professionals to free online training that addresses uncivil behavior.

MISSION, Kan., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rudeness and disrespectful behavior at work are commonplace and have many negative repercussions. To help organizations address this, SkillPath will be offering a free, live webcast on Wednesday, August 21 at 1 pm CST. The one-hour program will explore smart ways everyone can deal with uncivil behavior and encourage more considerate interactions.

Facilitator Suzanne Reyes will guide learners through an interactive session covering:

What is incivility at work and what if it's unintentional?

How to confront uncivil behavior when it happens to you

Stepping up when you see incivility directed at someone else

Fighting fire with fire and other mistakes people make

Ways leaders can foster a culture of respect and more!

Workplace incivility is common. A spring 2024 SHRM survey showed that 66% of U.S. workers reported experiencing or witnessing incivility in the workplace over the past month. Everyone has a story – from little things like eye rolls, being interrupted when you're talking and political jabs, to bigger issues like malicious gossip or humiliating criticism. Left unchecked, it has a hefty price tag for workers and their organizations – lost productivity, decreased job satisfaction and high turnover. While some individuals are naturally more sensitive, most people struggle to address rude or insensitive behavior, opting instead to avoid the person and let tension build.

This complimentary program is one of several the organization offers each year and will be followed with a short Q&A session. Registration is open through the day of the event at: Encouraging Workplace Civility at Every Level.

About SkillPath

SkillPath is a 501(c)(3) learning and development organization, delivering strategic and innovative business training solutions to professionals worldwide since 1989.

To learn more about SkillPath training, visit our website at www.skillpath.com .

SOURCE Skillpath