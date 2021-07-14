Free Back to School Supplies for Every Child in America

Backpacks, clothes, pencils, notebooks and more add up to hundreds of dollars in back to school expenses for the average American household. And this year, with bulk quantities of masks and hand sanitizer on the lists, budgets will likely be even higher. So alongside its partners, Ibotta is enabling every parent in the U.S. the chance to receive 100% cash back on back to school staple items, while supplies last, including:

1 FIVE STAR 3-Subject Notebook

1 12-Pack Ticonderoga Pencils

1 110-Count Box Kleenex

1 Loaf of Nature's Own Bread

1 Jar Skippy Peanut Butter

1 Smucker's Fruit Spread Squeeze Bottle

3-Pack Paper Mate Erasers

"After what families and students went through last school year, the last thing they should be worrying about heading into this school year is how they're going to afford school supplies," said Richard Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, Ibotta. "By coming together with so many household names to help ease the burden of back to school costs, we hope that every family - whether their children are going back into the classroom or continuing virtually - can take advantage of this free program."

To redeem the free back to school bundle during Ibotta's "Back to School FREE for All" program, shoppers simply download the free Ibotta app or Ibotta Browser Extension and follow the instructions to add the items to their shopping lists. From there, they can go to any participating in-store and online retailers to purchase their items and receive 100% cash back.

"Nature's Own breads are the perfect foundation for a better for you school lunch. And as families head into a new school year, we wanted to team up with Ibotta to help take another worry off parents' plates – getting their kids out the door with lunch, for less." Jessica Wood, Nature's Own Senior Brand Manager.

Save On All The Essentials

In addition to the free school supplies, Ibotta is teaming up with well-known brands like CLIF BAR® & Company, Darigold, J&J Snack Foods and NIVEA MEN to give back even more this school year. Launching on July 30, Ibotta's "Back to School Essentials" campaign features dozens of cash back offers on additional school supplies and lunchbox items to help families save money while making sure students have everything they need for a great school year.

Offers include:

• FIVE STAR • Perfect Snacks • NIVEA MEN • Quaker Instant Oatmeal • Flipz® • Grillo's • Tree Top • Vive Organics • ONE Brands • JUST Egg • Keebler Cookies • Breakstone's/Knudsen Cottage • InnovAsian Cheese • CLIF BAR® & Company • Sun-Maid • Darigold • Similasan • Fairlife DHA Milk • Dr. Schär • Philly Swirl • Dr. Praeger's • Whole Fruit Fruit Bars • Mrs. Freshley's • Cetaphil • Color Scents • U by Kotex & OMV! • Orgain • Fairlife Coffee Creamer • LikeMeat/Fry's • Natrol



Reward Every Shopper

Ibotta's "Back to School FREE for All" program is the company's latest effort to help families financially as they continue to rebound from the pandemic. Last year, Ibotta partnered with Walmart, Campbell's, Butterball, Coca-Cola and more to give away more than 3 million free Thanksgiving dinners, ensuring that every family had a delicious meal on the table during the holidays.

To learn more about Ibotta's "Back to School FREE for All' savings event, please visit https://home.ibotta.com/back-to-school/ND/ .

About Ibotta, Inc.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered nearly $1 billion in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping and payments platforms in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases at more than 2,700 leading brands and retail partners. Ibotta was named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the third year in a row after debuting on the list in 2018, and the company has also been named as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post four consecutive times.



