Free Branding During National Small Business Week May 5-11, 2019

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Door, an online branding platform, is celebrating National Small Business Week by offering free branding assistance to small businesses. According to the Small Business Administration, small businesses are the job creators that fuel our national and local economies where we live.

According to Gary Heisey, founder of Brand Door, large companies recognize the power of a great brand. Branding is just as important for entrepreneurs and small to medium-size businesses. Heisey explains all successful companies are built on a great brand.

Brand Door

During Small Business Week, to support the nation's small businesses, business owners can request a DIY Branding System for free, says Heisey. Brand Door will be making available four downloadable DIY branding systems: Create Your Brand, Market Your Brand, Brand Review or Rebranding. Business owners can pick the branding system that best fits their need at no charge.

The branding systems are designed for entrepreneurs and small businesses using industry best practices. The systems guide entrepreneurs through a step-by-step process and allows business owners to go at their own pace and fit into their busy schedule.

"A business without a good brand is like a ship without a rudder," says Heisey. "Business owners can take charge of their future and its direction by attracting people to their business with a brand that catches people's attention in a positive way, one that is memorable and connects with what they desire from a company, product or service."

Entrepreneurs, small business owners and not-for-profit directors can request their branding system by visiting www.branddoor.com and the Brand Door Network.

