Free Career Event Returns to Charlotte, Bringing Hiring Experts and Resources to Job Seekers

Free resume workshops, headshots, on-site hiring opportunities, and one-on-one consultations with hiring experts will be available onsite to local job seekers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a leading international professional services and staffing company, is bringing its immersive Be the Light career event back to Charlotte after impacting over 300 job seekers at its first event in 2023. The event, powered by Avidxchange, will take place on Friday, October 18, and will provide personalized, one-on-one career counseling. Charlotte residents who are interested in gaining confidence and access to resources like resume writing, interview skills, and professional headshots are encouraged to register to attend. Free lunch will also be available.

The Be the Light career event will take place on Friday, October 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the AvidXchange Silver Hammer Building (817 Hamilton St., Charlotte N.C. 28206).

Attendees of the Be the Light event can take advantage of the following free services:

One-on-one consultations with Insight Global hiring experts who will provide a personalized experience based on attendees' career goals.

with Insight Global hiring experts who will provide a personalized experience based on attendees' career goals. Career Readiness Workshops on resume writing, technology, interview skills and job hunting.

on resume writing, technology, interview skills and job hunting. Headshot Studio complete with a wardrobe stylist, hair and makeup touch-ups, and a professional photographer who will take photos and upload to LinkedIn profiles (and create a profile).

complete with a wardrobe stylist, hair and makeup touch-ups, and a professional photographer who will take photos and upload to LinkedIn profiles (and create a profile). Career Networking with recruiters from Insight Global and employers who will be on hand to offer tips, tricks and best practices for job seekers and share opportunities that may be available.

with recruiters from Insight Global and employers who will be on hand to offer tips, tricks and best practices for job seekers and share opportunities that may be available. Food for fuel with locally-sourced, free culinary options.

"In this increasingly digital world, making real, meaningful connections can be difficult for those trying to advance in their careers, but events like these can really make a difference for many people," said AvidXchange president, Dan Drees. "Being able to help drive positive change in the community where we work and live has always been important to AvidXchange. We're happy to be partnering with Insight Global on this great event, and we welcome people from all walks of life to attend to grow as professionals."

"We are so excited for the return of our Be the Light Tour event here in Charlotte," said Grace Lewis, Lead Recruiter of the Charlotte Insight Global office. "While the city of Charlotte is big, its community ties run deep. That's why we are so excited to be partnering with even more organizations this year that have roots right here in Charlotte. We have the power to bring job readiness and career networking resources to underrepresented communities, breaking down barriers and creating more accessible ways to advance peoples' careers for all demographics."

Everyone Is Welcome

The Be The Light tour is open to anyone looking to better their job or career. Insight Global is excited to partner with Charlotte Mecklenburg schools this year to provide resources to students to ensure the success of Charlotte's future workforce.

Network With Local Hiring Partners

Attendees of the Be the Light Event can look forward to networking and learning more about the following local hiring partners at the event: White Label Management Group, Atrium Health, Washroom Laundry, Informatic Concepts, The Roberts Consulting Firm, PSA Airlines, Charlotte Fire Department, BBBS, Sunbelt Rentals, CDW, KCI, 3D Systems, Flexential, Microsoft, YMCA, DPR, Youth Villages, Vote Riders, The Relatives On Ramp, Youth Engagement Navigator, NCWorks Career Center, Merk PreK, Central Piedmont Community College/CPCC NextGen, Lucky Spot, She Built This City, Best Buddies, Steigler Ed Tech, Per Scholas, Eastern European Business Network, The Park CDC, Beatties Ford Roas Vocational Trade Center Inc, (EIPD) NC Division of Employment and Independence For People With Disabilities, Community Culinary School of Charlotte (CCSC), Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO), DPR Construction, E2D, Lakeside Project Solutions, Mecklenburg County Unified Workforce Development, R.J. Leeper Construction, Soundtrack to Life LLC, UNC Charlotte School of Professional Studies, and more.

Thank You to Our Community Partners

Insight Global has proudly partnered with key members of the community working toward a developed workforce in the Charlotte area to bring resources and opportunities to job seekers. Thank you to City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, Charlotte Works, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, RoadtoHire, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, and We Connect the Dots, Inc. Additionally, thank you to Avidxchange for graciously donating the location space for the event, helping to make the event accessible for attendees.

Space is limited, so registration is highly encouraged.

About Insight Global

Insight Global is an international professional services and staffing company specializing in delivering talent and technical solutions to Fortune 1000 companies across the IT, Non-IT, Healthcare, and Engineering industries. Fueled by staffing and talent experts, Evergreen, our professional services brand, brings technical advisors and culture consultants to help customers tackle their biggest challenges. With over 70 locations across North America, Europe, and Asia, and global staffing capabilities in 50+ countries, our teams of tech-enabled recruiters are dedicated to finding the right talent and technical solutions to help our customers thrive. At our core, we are dedicated to empowering people to do great things. That's why we're passionate about developing our people personally, professionally, and financially so they can be the light to the world around them.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable ("AP") automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange's software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 1.2 million supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange, and its publicly traded parent AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), are transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.avidxchange.com.

