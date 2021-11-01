Free Chicago Walking Tours -- All November -- With eAtlas

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, 30 specially-built Chicagoland 'Experiences' are available for FREE through the interactive tourism app, eAtlas. One for every day of the month!

"30 of our growing roster of tour and treasure hunt Experiences are free all month for 'MOVEmber.' We hope these Experiences will encourage more outdoor time with family and friends across Chicagoland," says Jon Matuzak, President of eAtlas.

Frida & Friends; Food & Art in Pilsen The Many Lives of Navy Pier

The eAtlas smartphone app offers tour and treasure hunt Experiences, each of which have multiple points of interest and take 1 – 2 hours to complete. Each tour is specially-tailored and themed, featuring art, architecture, food, history, etc.

In addition to making these 30 Experiences free all November, eAtlas is awarding prizes to those who participate in the most eAtlas Experiences. The First-place winner will receive a weekend staycation at Renaissance Hotel with extras thrown in -- valued at $700 with meals and more! Visit playeatlas.com for more details.

Touring Chicago's iconic and lesser-known neighborhoods usually costs an average of $10 a tour on eAtlas. That's still less than in-person tours that can cost $50-$100 a tour.

But in November, the majority of these eAtlas tours and Experiences are free, including:

- Workers Cottages of Old Town: 30+ Stunning Homes Built in the Late-1800's

- Lakeview's Graceland Cemetery See where Chicago's original builders are buried in style

- The Many Lives of Navy Pier: Discover Navy Pier's century-long evolution

- Chicago Loop Kids Treasure Hunt!: Kid-friendly treasure hunt highlighting hidden gems

- Frida & Friends; Food & Art in Pilsen: Spotlighting Pilsen's Mexican heritage

- Hidden Pullman: Historical tour of the Pullman neighborhood infrastructure

- Art Deco Architecture, Murals of Wabash Arts Corridor, Route 66... and more

About eAtlas: eAtlas is a mobile tourism app that brings knowledgeable eAtlas Whoa!Guides right to your smartphone. The Whoa!Guides share what they love about a place through active guided tours and treasure hunt Experiences. Each Experience is made-up of multiple points of interest, a mix of audio and video clips, geocoordinates, maps, photos, and informative text. Walking along the Experience route, participants are entertained and informed as each point of interest helps them see a part of the world in a whole new way. eAtlas is available for download through the App Store and Google Play.

Media Contact:

Nikoleta Morales, for eAtlas

[email protected]; 773-750-1616

SOURCE eAtlas

Related Links

http://www.playeatlas.com

