Free Clinic for Community and Legal Issues Set for July 24, 2021

ONTARIO, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP (MWA) – a law firm specializing in racial and economic justice, employment law, and consumer class actions – has joined with Ecclesia Christian Fellowship to co-sponsor a Community and Legal Issues Clinic (CALIC) on July 24, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. conducted primarily in-person at Ecclesia Christian Fellowship in San Bernardino, CA and virtually via Zoom Webinar.

CALIC is a resource designed to benefit communities of color in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Lawyers and other professionals will present on subjects including subjects including employment, criminal law, and public health in light of COVID. In addition, the presented information will include the identification of existing community resources and guidance for related follow-up. Speakers will include Joseph Richardson, Lead Attorney of MWA's Racial and Economic Justice Practice; Kymberly Lewis, Supervising Paralegal for ProSe Legal, Inc.; Derrick Smith, Supervising Deputy Public Defender in San Bernardino County; and Dora Barilla, Community Health Executive at MWA.

Additionally, the free forum will cover legal issues of importance to the local community, including the accessibility of legal information, preparation and filing of legal paperwork, as well as an up-to-date discussion of COVID-19 guidelines, vaccinations, and the pandemic's impact on access to legal services, especially with regards to language and technology barriers.

Whether meeting in person or via webinar, those interested are encouraged to RSVP online and have the option of submitting their questions for speakers to address at the conclusion of their segments. Consistent with its desire for community outreach, the ProSe mobile office will also be on-site to provide attendees with helpful information.

Led by Senior Pastor Dr. Joshua Beckley, Ecclesia Christian Fellowship co-sponsors this event with deep roots to the Inland Empire community as a 501(c)(3) organization built around the pillars of character, competency, chemistry, calling, and commitment. CALIC connects with Ecclesia's mission and service for others, and continues in a tradition of resources designed to benefit communities of color in the Inland Empire and greater Southern California area sponsored by MWA.

Joe Richardson, Esq., leads the Racial & Economic Justice Practice Group at MWA, which is built to use litigation, advocacy, and community contact to help communities of color in the Riverside and San Bernardino areas. Regular discussions between Richardson and area pastors confirmed the need for a legal clinic event to benefit community members. For more information about the free clinic and to RSVP, please click here.

About McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP

McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP has a deep history of success for its clients, including a $203 million verdict against Wells Fargo Bank, recovery of over $1 billion for its clients, and over 100 contingency cases with recovery of $1 million or more. MWA maintains California offices in Ontario, San Bernardino, Palm Desert, and Irvine and supports its national practice with offices in Illinois and New Jersey. For over 30 years, MWA has successfully represented clients involved in general complex and commercial litigation, as well as personal injury and class action matters. Visit mccunewright.com for more information.

