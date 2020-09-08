Free COVID-19 Teacher Sign-Kit for Classrooms

Welcome Sign

A survey of teachers done by the federal Department of Education released in 2018 showed that 94% of K-12 teachers spend their own money to provide supplies for their classrooms. As these teachers enter into one of the most dangerous and challenging school years in recent memory, it is unlikely their classrooms will have everything they need to stay safe.



The posters are sized for printing on standard printer paper sizes such as 8.5" x11" or 11" x17." They are easy to read with consistent colors for maximum visibility.



Access the poster at: https://www.Accuform.com/TeacherCovidKit



