Free Data Security Resource for Merchants Launches from SecurityMetrics

OREM, Utah, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Most small-to-medium business employees are not data security experts, yet many are charged with strengthening their organization's data security environment.

Last week, SecurityMetrics, an industry leader in data security and PCI compliance, launched a new educational data security resource– SecurityMetrics Academy –specifically designed to address this problem. Academy is a free program that prepares employees to take on data security challenges at their organization by educating them in the areas of PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, as well as in general data security basics and best practices.

With videos, quizzes, and external resources on topics like security policies and encryption, Academy is aimed at educating SMBs like franchisees, small merchants, and healthcare practices. The new course instructs on ways to address specific cybersecurity risks businesses may face.

The course is broken up into 5 sections:

Policies and Procedures How to Properly Manage Sensitive Data Security Tools How to Respond to a Data Breach Compliance Mandates

Academy helps merchants close data security and compliance gaps. SecurityMetrics CEO Brad Caldwell said, "We are excited to launch this type of free resource that businesses have never really had before. We created Academy to empower merchants. We want to help them understand their real security risks, as well as which compliance mandates they may need to adhere to. Once merchants have a foundational understanding of data security risk and compliance, they can keep coming back to Academy to easily access more information."

