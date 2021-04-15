Free Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Card for St. Mary's County Residents

BALTIMORE, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Mary's County Health Department and PinPoint US, LLC are partnering to offer free digital COVID-19 vaccine cards for St. Mary's County residents. The VaccineCheck service will generate a personalized digital version of a CDC vaccine card after verifying COVID-19 vaccine history through Maryland's statewide immunization registry. Residents can also use the service to upload images of their paper CDC vaccine card for safe digital record-keeping accessible through their smartphone or computer. Data uploads and verification of vaccine history are conducted using the HIPAA-compliant PinPoint platform.

County Residents and Employees now have access to an authenticated, personalized digital vaccine card to privately share their health status and ensure they never lose their proof of vaccination.

"We could not be more excited about the partnership with St. Mary's County Health Department, the first local health department to implement the VaccineCheck program in the country," says Mr. Chris Nickerson, PinPoint Managing Partner. "The VaccineCheck program will create an authenticated digital copy of vaccination cards for all St. Mary's County residents after their records have been verified with the Maryland State Immunization Registry, enabling ease of access county-wide."

"This innovative and user-friendly service offers St. Mary's County residents a convenient way to carry with them an electronic version of their CDC vaccine card," says Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary's County Health Officer. "In addition, residents who have lost their paper record can now access an authenticated digital version to verify their vaccination status. We are so grateful for the ingenuity of the PinPoint team and their partnership in making this service available for free to St. Mary's County residents."

St. Mary's County residents can access the VaccineCheck service at www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.

For local COVID-19 updates, information, and data, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the St. Mary's County Health Department at 301-475-4330.

County Health Departments looking for more information should visit VaccineCheck online at https://vaccinecheck.us/health.

Contact:

Abby Chandler

Director of Verification

[email protected]

888-750-2247

SOURCE VaccineCheck LLC