Free Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Card Service Now Available in Spanish

LEONARDTOWN, Md., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Mary's County Health Department and PinPoint US, LLC have partnered to offer free digital COVID-19 vaccine cards for those living in St. Mary's County. Initially launched in English, the VaccineCheck service is now also available in Spanish for community members. VaccineCheck generates a personalized digital version of a CDC vaccine card after verifying COVID-19 vaccine history through Maryland's statewide immunization registry. Community members can also use this service to upload images of their paper CDC vaccine card for safe digital record-keeping accessible through their smartphone or computer. Data uploads and verification of vaccine history are conducted using the HIPAA-compliant PinPoint platform.

Lost your CDC Card? Register for a Verified Digital Vaccine Card. Now available in Spanish.

Visit smchd.org/vaccinecheck to get your digital vaccine card today! For more information on getting your COVID-19 vaccine, visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or call the St. Mary's County Health Department at (301) 475-4330.

"We could not be more excited about the partnership with St. Mary's County Health Department. They were the first local health department to implement the VaccineCheck program in the country and now we are expanding the program throughout other counties in Maryland," says Mr. Chris Nickerson, PinPoint Managing Partner. "Adding the Spanish version of the program will increase accessibility."

"Since launching this effort in April, already over 9,000 St. Mary's County community members have utilized this convenient way to maintain an electronic version of their personal COVID vaccine record," said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary's County Health Officer. "It's great for those who want ready access to their personal medical record, especially if they have lost their paper vaccine card. We hope this tool also helps employers in offering incentives to their employees who get vaccinated."

About VaccineCheck

VaccineCheck is the industry leader in innovative solutions for digital health card issuance, management & verification. Secured data collection and multi-factor verification of vaccine history are conducted using our HIPAA-compliant EMR platform. Learn more at https://vaccinecheck.us/health

Contact: Abby Chandler, [email protected], 888-750-2247

SOURCE St. Mary's County Health Department