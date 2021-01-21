Free Drive-in Movie, Meals to Celebrate National School Choice Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckle up for a classic drive-in movie night celebrating Arkansas students, K-12 education and National School Choice Week. The free movie night is open to all families in the Little Rock area and will take place at 6 p.m. at MP Outdoor Cinema on Saturday, Jan. 30.

The evening will feature a screening of "Miss Virginia," starring Uzo Aduba. Based on a true story, the movie portrays a single mother's fight to expand education options for low-income children.

The drive-in setting with socially distanced cars will allow families to come together in a safe way to celebrate the Week. As a health and safety precaution, the concession stand at the venue will be closed, but families can register before the screening to receive a free Chick-fil-A meal.

The drive-in movie night is part of the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2021, which will feature more than 33,000 celebrations across all 50 states.

The Reform Alliance will also host a statewide "Wear Yellow Day," a virtual town hall to help parents learn about education options, an essay competition for students in grades 4-12 and a TikTok dance challenge.

The Reform Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting educational opportunities for all students.

Families can learn more and register to attend the drive-in movie night at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drive-in-movie-screening-of-miss-virginia-tickets-136646295749 .

MP Outdoor Cinema is located at 6700 Allied Way in Little Rock.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

