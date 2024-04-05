FREE EARTH DAY FESTIVAL IN WHITTIER ON APRIL 13

WHITTIER, Calif., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts are excited to announce their 16th annual Earth Day festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. Admission is free and will feature fun and educational activities for all ages. Guests can tour a water recycling plant and a materials recovery facility, create eco-friendly arts and crafts, visit over 50 green exhibitors, and participate in other activities while learning about environmental protection. Entertainment will be provided throughout the day with music and dance performances, face painters, magicians, a live animal show-and-tell, and raffle prizes.

The festival will take place at the Sanitation Districts' headquarters, located at 1955 Workman Mill Road in Whittier. Guest parking with free shuttle service will be located nearby at 13181 and 13191 Crossroads Parkway North. Over 1,500 people are expected to attend. Food and beverages, some free and some for a nominal cost, will be available throughout the day.

"Earth Day is a chance to learn about how we can protect the environment. We look forward to welcoming the community at our festival and celebrating Earth Day," said Robert Ferrante, the Sanitation Districts' Chief Engineer and General Manager.

The Sanitation Districts appreciate the event sponsors: Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, Veolia North America, Athens Services, Rowland Water District, Water Replenishment District, Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District, Bye Bye Mattress, Carollo Engineers, Golden State Water Company, San Gabriel Valley Water Company, Suburban Water Systems, Water for LA, and West Basin Municipal Water District.

The Sanitation Districts are a regional agency that serves about 5.5 million people in 78 cities and unincorporated territory within Los Angeles County. The agency protects public health and the environment through innovative and cost-effective wastewater and solid waste management and, in doing so, convert waste into resources such as recycled water, energy and recycled materials. For more information on the Sanitation Districts, please visit www.lacsd.org.

