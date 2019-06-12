Free Educational Support & Resources Now Available to All Families with Loved Ones Struggling with Addiction

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Families of addicts are key to their recovery, according to a study presented by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), yet friends and family of addicts often struggle with how they can have the most positive impacts. Confusion, contradictory information and fear often paralyze even the most well-meaning loved one when it comes to facing the many challenges of addiction.

"There are a lot of facilities focused on getting the addict sober, applying life skills and giving them the tools they need to live a life of sobriety," said Tim Schnellenberger, co-founder of the Schnellenberger Family Foundation and Founder of Healing Properties, a Delray Beach-based recovery and treatment program with 17 years of success. "We have found that there is a huge gap in educating the family of the addict. We have created a program specifically for the loved ones of an alcoholic or addict, arming them with the facts so that they can help, even when the addict isn't ready."

The Schnellenberger Family Foundation's Educational Web Series for Families Affected by Addiction is Now Available On-Demand. Topics covered include: how and when to have an intervention, how to create boundaries, what is enabling and how to stop it, and how to help those recently home from treatment.

The Foundation has been holding free, weekly, live educational webinars since early 2018, reaching over 2,500 families to date. Now, with the On-Demand option, the Foundation hopes to reach more families of addicts.

Online and easily accessible at www.SoberHomeKit.com, the exclusive program includes:

On-Demand Family Educational Course: The course is comprised of 16 weeks of lessons, 34 hours of education, a workbook, addiction resources, and feedback from past participants. It is downloadable and free for a limited time.

Sober Home Kit : This is an emergency kit designed to address the emergency needs of addicts. Exclusively offered by the Schnellenberger Family Foundation, the kit includes guidelines documents, urine tests, breathalyzer, Alcohol Anonymous Book, and other essentials items.

Sober Home Cash Card : Boundaries are critical when supporting a loved one with an addiction; as is providing for the individual without enabling. The Sober Home Cash Card accomplishes exactly this by putting the power of when the card can and can't be used in the hands of the parent, or guardian.

3-Day Family Educational Retreat : Parents and families meet others facing similar challenges and share experiences to, better understand the addiction treatment and recovery process by seeing it firsthand. Participants also learn from expert addiction and recovery therapists during this informational, yet personalized, three-day immersion. Learn more about the next Family Educational Retreat here.

Live Educational Webinar : The popular weekly and free educational webinar features Rabbi Mark Rotenberg and COO David Zaiff of Recovery Boot Camp who will present its fourth edition this fall. Learn more about the Live Educational Webinar here.

One-on-One with Rabbi Mark Rotenberg , CADC, CPC, Minister to the Community at Recovery Boot Camp: Those who want personal one-on-one phone time with the Rabbi can discuss their individual issues.

About the Schnellenberger Family Foundation

