Free Educational System and Wearable Gameboards Giveaway for Teachers - Giving Back in 2022

ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Red Truck Learning Systems is pleased to announce it will be donating twenty-five (25) free wearable gameboards to different elementary and pre-schools each month throughout 2022 as a part of its Giving Back Campaign. Administrators or teachers from schools and clinics may simply enter online at Big Red Truck Learning Systems and a drawing will be held each month with the winning school or clinic being sent the wearable gameboards to be used by its teachers to help them better connect with students. "We've learned that as teachers continue to look for new and innovative ways to teach and connect with students, school budgets often restrict those options. By donating free wearable gameboards and a free downloadable app, we help expand a teacher's curriculum toolkit at no cost to the teacher or school. We built the Big Red Truck Learning Systems platform with a goal to make it accessible to as many people as possible because we've seen time and again the positive impact it can have on children, especially children with developmental and learning disabilities," says Big Red Truck Learning Systems CEO, Keith Vargo.

The Big Red Truck Learning System is designed for children ages 3 – 8 so if your school or clinic serves this population, we encourage you to enter online. Drawings will be held each month throughout 2022. A school or clinic only needs to enter once to be eligible for each of the twelve (12) free monthly giveaways in 2022.

Entering the free monthly giveaway is simple and easy: applicants simply go to https://bigredtruck.org/contact/ and enter the words "Free Gameboard Entry" in the Questions/Comments field. A representative from Big Red Truck Learning Systems will notify each monthly winner via the email address provided to coordinate shipment of the wearable gameboards.

About Big Red Truck Learning Systems: After finding success with their own speech delayed child, the founders of Big Red Truck were determined to share this learning system with other struggling families. This pursuit led to the development of Big Red Truck Learning Systems, an integrated educational tool that combines an instructional app with physical interaction into the learning process. For more information on the company and its Wearables Series, please visit www.bigredtruck.org.

