Free Enterprise-Grade Culinary Resource Planning Platform for Foodservice Operations Launched by Galley

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galley continues its role as a trailblazer in foodservice technology by launching the innovative Culinary Resource Planning (CRP) platform, now available free under a new pricing model. This groundbreaking offering democratizes access to enterprise-grade tools, enabling foodservice businesses of all sizes to optimize operations, drive innovation, and achieve culinary excellence.

Galley’s Culinary Resource Planning (CRP) platform revolutionizes foodservice operations by seamlessly integrating kitchen creativity with operational efficiency. With CRP, culinary teams can streamline recipe management, nutritional analysis, and menu planning, transforming their operations to meet the highest standards of precision and innovation.

CRP is a modern, food-data platform that streamlines operational processes, fosters efficient collaboration, and enables financial accuracy for foodservice businesses. The platform blends cooking artistry and innovation with the pragmatics of kitchen management.

Galley's CRP platform integrates advanced technology and data intelligence to streamline critical aspects of foodservice management, from recipe development and inventory control to menu planning and nutritional analysis. By providing this platform for free, Galley is breaking down financial barriers, allowing more businesses to leverage state-of-the-art tools previously accessible only to large enterprises.

"At Galley, we believe that every foodservice operation, regardless of size, should have access to the best tools available," said Benji Koltai, CEO of Galley. "Our new free product offering ensures that our CRP platform is accessible to all, ushering in a new era of efficiency and innovation for the industry. This is a game-changer for foodservice professionals looking to elevate their operations without the burden of high costs."

Marcus Nucci, CPO of Galley, added: "Our free CRP platform is a testament to our commitment to supporting the foodservice community. By removing the budget barrier, we are fostering a more inclusive environment in which businesses can thrive using the same powerful technology that drives success for the biggest and best in the industry. This initiative will not only enhance operational capabilities but also inspire a wave of culinary creativity and excellence."

What Galley's CRP Platform Can Do:

Centralizes Food-Data Management: Galley provides a unified platform in which all recipes, ingredients, supplier information, and nutritional data are stored, ensuring always having a single source of truth for all to access and follow.

Galley provides a unified platform in which all recipes, ingredients, supplier information, and nutritional data are stored, ensuring always having a single source of truth for all to access and follow. Enhances Professional Growth: Leverage tools for menu planning, food-cost management, and nutritional analysis to improve operational efficiency, allowing more time to be spent on creativity and professional growth and less on manual tasks.

Leverage tools for menu planning, food-cost management, and nutritional analysis to improve operational efficiency, allowing more time to be spent on creativity and professional growth and less on manual tasks. Protects Culinary Intellectual Property (IP): The Galley CRP platform offers secure storage for all recipes, safeguarding unique culinary techniques and creations to keep all valuable IP safe.

Impact on the Industry

Galley's embrace of culinary resource planning has already proven successful with several prominent clients. For example, Purple Carrot reported saving 20 hours per week and $90,000 annually by adopting Galley's technology, while Hospital Housekeeping Services (HHS) reclaimed more than $375,000 through productivity gains across their culinary operations.

About Galley

Galley, creator of the culinary resource planning category and its CRP Platform, is a pioneering foodservice-technology company committed to revolutionizing culinary operations through data-driven insights and innovative solutions. We are at the forefront of this revolution, sharing the recipe for culinary success the industry has been waiting for and deserves. There is a profound change in the foodservice world, and we are among the vanguard of those serving up cutting-edge technology to help culinary professionals craft exceptional experiences and modernize operations. Galley's Culinary Resource Planning (CRP) Platform frees foodservice professionals from relying on outdated methods, paving the way toward a future of efficiency, innovation, and success. Galley's culinary resource planning heralds the beginning of a new era in the foodservice industry. We can now create an environment in which culinary precision is effortless, operational chaos becomes order, and every meal is crafted with the efficiency and artistry that customers crave and the kitchen aspires to.

For more information, visit www.galleysolutions.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Galley Solutions, Inc.