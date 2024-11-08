Free Entree for Veterans at Bombshells in Texas on Nov. 11, 2024

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio will provide a free entree for veterans on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2024. Other items will be discounted 20% for veterans. Hours are 11AM to 2AM daily for lunch, dinner, and late night.

Families accompanying veterans, and active service members and their accompanying families, will receive a 20% discount on entrees and other items on Veterans Day. The Veterans Day free offer and discount excludes alcoholic beverages and are not eligible for rain checks, gift cards, or take-out.

"Bombshells supports the military all year round, but on Veterans Day we want those who served to know we care," said David Simmons, Director of Restaurant Operations. "It is our responsibility and our honor."

To qualify for the free offer and discount, veterans and active service members of any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces are asked to present military ID, such as U.S. Uniformed Services or Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, veterans' organization card (e.g., American Legion or VFW), or military discharge (DD214).

On any other day of the year, veterans and active service members can receive a 20% discount on all items excluding alcoholic beverages.

About Bombshells (X: @Bombshells_Bar): Bombshells Restaurant & Bar is a military-themed casual dining chain with a focus on sports and fun. The restaurants come alive with their large, hangar-like interiors, outside patios, Bombshells Girls with military inspired uniforms, big flat screen TVs, DJs, and energetic atmosphere. Bombshells feature a scratch kitchen and an extensive food and drink menu for lunch, dinner, and late night. Visit: http://4bombshells.com or http://www.rcihospitality.com.

