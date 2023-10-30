Free Entrees for Veterans at All Bombshells Locations in Texas on Nov. 11, 2023

News provided by

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

30 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced all Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free entrees for veterans on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023. Other items will be discounted 20%. Families accompanying veterans, and active servicemembers and their accompanying families, will receive a 20% discount on entrees and other items on Veterans Day. Alcoholic beverages are excluded from all Bombshells discount programs.

There are eight Bombshells open in Houston, two in Dallas, and one each in Austin and San Antonio. Hours are 11AM to 2AM daily for lunch, dinner, and late night. Another location is expected to open soon in Stafford, Texas. More Bombshells are in development in Texas, Colorado and Alabama.

Bombshells also plans to show its appreciation for veterans with a social media campaign on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

"Bombshells supports the military all year round, but on Veterans Day we want those who served to know we care," said David Simmons, Director of Restaurant Operations. "It is our responsibility and our honor."

To qualify for the free offer and discount, veterans and active servicemembers of any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces are asked to present military ID, such as U.S. Uniformed Services or Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, veterans' organization card (e.g., American Legion or VFW), or military discharge (DD214). The free offer and discount are not eligible for rain checks, gift cards, or take-out. All other days of the year veterans and active service members can receive a 20% discount on all items.

Media Note: High resolution photos and logo are available here.

About Bombshells: Bombshells Restaurant & Bar is a fast-growing, military-themed casual dining chain with a focus on sports and fun. The restaurants come alive with their large, hangar-like interiors, outside patios, Bombshells Girls with military inspired uniforms, big flat screen TVs, DJs, and energetic atmosphere. Attracting singles, couples, and families, the concept does a strong lunch, dinner, and late night business, featuring a scratch kitchen and an extensive food and drink menu. Visit http://4bombshells.com or http://www.rcihospitality.com.

Media & Investor Contacts: Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or [email protected] and [email protected]

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

RCI Announces $15.7 Million Debt Modification to Free Up More Cash to Buy Back Shares

RCI Announces $15.7 Million Debt Modification to Free Up More Cash to Buy Back Shares

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced the modification of $15.7 million in debt due October 2024, extending maturities of the notes ...
RCI Reports 4Q23 Club & Restaurant Sales and Share Buybacks

RCI Reports 4Q23 Club & Restaurant Sales and Share Buybacks

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) reported sales for its Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants of $74.1 million, an increase of 5.6% year ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Veterans

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.