Free Evidence Management Cloud Service

HOUSTON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VisioLogix Corporation, headquartered in Houston Texas, has announced the availability of a free cloud-based evidence management service for US law enforcement agencies. The free cloud service which is fully managed by VisioLogix will be available beginning June 15, 2018 for all US law enforcement agencies and comes without a time limit and 10 Terabytes of storage.

Users of the Enterprise Evidence Management System will have full access to the VisioLogix Cloud Customer Care Team which will provide free setup and support. There are no restrictions on Body Worn Camera vendors, in-car DVR's and other digital sources and VisioLogix will provide free software giving agencies the tools to work in the field and automate the ingestion of data into the system.

"Our goal in giving away free software is to support our law enforcement community and provide the best tools and support possible while building a diverse solution capable of integrating a wide variety of vendor hardware so that all agencies can benefit from a centralized system," said Hanh Dang, GM of VisioLogix.

"We are very excited to offer this opportunity to law enforcement agencies and look forward to developing a strong partnership with the community. Agencies can register for the service by going to our web site at www.visiologix.com and clicking on the register link," said Greg Baker, Director of Software Development of VisioLogix.

Formerly known as HD Protech, VisioLogix was established in 2004 in Houston, Texas USA and is a technology innovator with over 40+ years of industry expertise delivering high-quality products. Our focus is on centralized management and control of physical security assets. Years of experience enable us to provide risk reduction and cost containment because we listen to our customer to ensure that their goals are integral to our vision. Our products and services are available worldwide. VisioLogix HQ is in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and engineering facilities in Hong Kong and China.

