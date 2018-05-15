Free-fall in love with beautiful destinations, where virtual reality meets indoor skydiving

The iFLY Virtual Reality Flight Experience is available to thrill seekers at 28 iFLY tunnels across the country. Fliers will feel the burst of adrenaline and see themselves seamlessly jumping from a plane through a hyper-realistic free-falling experience, with complete immersion via iFLY's state-of-the-art VR helmet and headset. The experience utilizes first-of-its-kind virtual reality technology application, powered by Samsung Gear VR headsets and iFLY's wind tunnel technology, allowing participants to combine the thrill of skydiving from the perspective of a professional skydiver all in a safe and controlled environment.

"The idea of a virtual reality flight experience has been a dream of the iFLY brand for more than two decades, but the technology wasn't there," said Dave Kirchhoff, iFLY CEO. "VR headsets are nothing new, and it's something many of us have all experienced at a trade show or event, but nobody is applying VR technology to real-life scenarios like this. We are truly pushing boundaries to make this iFLY experience one-of-a-kind by making the dream of flight more tangible and more real than ever before."

All participating flyers must first complete iFLY's pre-flight training course and participate in several training flights before jumping into VR. The iFLY Virtual Reality Flight Experience is available to individuals ages eight and up. For more information and scheduling at local tunnels, visit https://www.iflyworld.com/programs/virtual-reality/.

Austin-based iFLY Holdings, LLC is the world leader in design, manufacturing, sales and operations of wind tunnel systems for indoor skydiving. Under the brand names iFLY and Skyventure, the Company has flown more than 9,000,000 people in a dozen countries since launching the modern vertical wind tunnel industry in 1998. iFLY has more than 67 facilities operating, 15 currently in construction and another 20 planned to start construction before the end of 2018. iFLY supports and utilizes the safety and training rules set out by the International Body Flight Association (IBA) to ensure safety and progression of the sport of indoor skydiving. For more information on iFLY, visit www.iflyworld.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

