FREE FALL-RISK ASSESSMENTS OFFERED AT BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY AND RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY

Determine Your Fall Risk During National Fall Prevention Month

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Disease Control reports, "Every second, an adult in the U.S. falls." Additional CDC research shows falls are the leading cause of injury and death in people over age 65. To help you be proactive in taking preventive measures, Benchmark Physical Therapy and Results Physiotherapy are offering complimentary fall risk screenings for adults kicking off during National Fall Prevention Month.

The free assessments are available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., through October 31, at the 20 Charleston locations of Benchmark Physical Therapy and Results Physiotherapy as part of their "Move to Live" campaign, an initiative encouraging adults to be mobile, active, and independent while keeping them safe in their homes and communities. The screenings involve answering a series of health questions followed by balance, stability, strength, and agility tests.

"We are excited to offer complimentary fall prevention screenings for adults," says Leah Woods, Regional Vice President for BenchMark Physical Therapy. "Research shows not only are seniors at risk, but also people with musculoskeletal and neurological conditions, including osteoporosis, Parkinson's, MS, and others. By determining whether an individual is at risk, we can recommend intervention strategies, such as physical therapy."

A study by the Moran Company found PT significantly contributes to injury prevention and that PT users are 50% less likely to have injury-related hospitalizations and 50% less likely to have injury-related emergency room visits in the six months following their initial fall.

A study in the American Journal of Epidemiology reveals falling once doubles your chances of falling again and individuals who fall are often afraid of doing it again, which can lead to decreased activity levels. The CDC reports when someone is less active, they become weaker, which increases their chances of falling.

Woods urges Charleston adults to participate in these complimentary fall risk assessments, "so we can assess your risk factors and help you prevent future falls that can lead to devastating, life-changing events."

To book an appointment for a free assessment, log on to www.movetoliveusa.com and select a location, time, and date.

BenchMark Physical Therapy and Results Physiotherapy are members of the Upstream Rehabilitation family, the nation's largest dedicated provider of physical therapy services with more than 1,200 U.S. locations.

