FREE FALL-RISK ASSESSMENTS OFFERED FOR ADULTS IN FORT WAYNE, INDIANA

News provided by

Upstream Rehabilitation

28 Sep, 2023, 15:47 ET

Assessments kick off during National Fall Prevention Month and Continue Through Oct 31

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Disease Control reports, "Every second an adult in the U.S. falls." Additional CDC research shows falls are the leading cause of injury and death in people over age 65. To help you be proactive in taking preventive measures, Benchmark Physical Therapy and Drayer Physical Therapy are offering complimentary fall risk screenings for adults during National Fall Prevention Month.

Injury Prevention and Fall-Risk Screenings from September through October 31 (PRNewsfoto/Upstream Rehabilitation)
The free assessments are available 9 a.m.4 p.m., through October 31, at 17 Benchmark and Drayer locations in Fort Wayne as part of their "Move to Live" campaign, an initiative encouraging adults to be mobile, active, and independent while keeping them safe in their homes and communities. The free screenings involve a series of balance, stability, strength, and agility tests.

"Based on the results of the tests, PTs will recommend whether interventional strategies, such as physical therapy, will help improve balance and lessen your risk of falling," says Claressa Brekke, Multi-site Coordinator Benchmark Physical Therapy.

Research by the Moran Company found PT significantly contributes to injury prevention and that PT users are 50% less likely to have injury-related hospitalizations and 50% less likely to have injury-related emergency room visits in the six months following their initial fall.

A study in the American Journal of Epidemiology reveals falling once doubles your chances of falling again and individuals who fall are often afraid of doing it again, which can lead to decreased activity levels. The CDC reports when someone is less active, they become weaker, which increases their chances of falling.

Brekke stresses the importance of the fall-prevention screenings. "We can assess your risk factors and help you prevent future falls that can lead to devastating, life-changing events," she says. "Research shows that anyone with neurological disorders such as Multiple Sclerosis, Cerebral Palsy and Parkinson's can be at high risk of falling and there are many other patients with musculoskeletal conditions, like osteoporosis, who are also at risk."

To book a free assessment, log on to www.movetoliveusa.com and select a location, time, and date.

Benchmark Physical Therapy and Drayer Physical Therapy are members of the Upstream Rehabilitation family, the nation's largest dedicated provider of physical therapy services with more than 1,200 U.S. locations.

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

