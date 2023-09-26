FREE FALL-RISK ASSESSMENTS OFFERED FOR HUNTSVILLE ADULTS AT RESULTS AND DRAYER PT FIRMS

Upstream Rehabilitation

26 Sep, 2023, 12:26 ET

Assessments kick off during National Fall Prevention Month and Continue Through Oct 31

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Disease Control reports, "Every second an adult in the U.S. falls." Additional CDC research shows falls are the leading cause of injury and death in people over age 65. To help you be proactive in taking preventive measures, Results Physiotherapy and Drayer Physical Therapy, in 12 Huntsville-area locations, are offering complimentary fall risk screenings for adults during National Fall Prevention Month.

Injury Prevention and Fall-Risk Screenings from September through October 31
The assessments are available 9 a.m.4 p.m., through October 31, at the Florence locations of Results Physiotherapy and Drayer Physical Therapy clinics as part of their "Move to Live" campaign, an initiative encouraging adults to be mobile, active, and independent while keeping them safe in their homes and communities.  The free screenings involve answering a series of health questions followed by balance, stability, strength, and agility tests. 

"We are excited to offer complimentary fall prevention screenings for adults," says Carly Keaney, Clinic Director for Results Physiotherapy. "Research shows not only are seniors at risk, but also people with musculoskeletal and neurological conditions, including osteoporosis, Parkinson's, MS, and others.  By determining whether an individual is at risk, we can recommend intervention strategies, such as physical therapy." 

A study by the Moran Company found PT significantly contributes to injury prevention and that PT users are 50% less likely to have injury-related hospitalizations and 50% less likely to have injury-related emergency room visits in the six months following their initial fall. 

A study in the American Journal of Epidemiology reveals falling once doubles your chances of falling again and individuals who fall are often afraid of doing it again, which can lead to decreased activity levels. The CDC reports when someone is less active, they become weaker, which increases their chances of falling.  

Keaney urges Huntsville adults to participate in these complimentary fall risk assessments, "so we can assess your risk factors and help you prevent future falls that can lead to devastating, life-changing events."

To book a free assessment, log on to www.movetoliveusa.com and select a location, time, and date.  

Results Physiotherapy, and Drayer Physical Therapy are members of the Upstream Rehabilitation family, the nation's largest dedicated provider of physical therapy services with more than 1,200 U.S. locations.

