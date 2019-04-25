Free File Alliance Announces 2nd Year in a Row of Increased Numbers of Taxpayers Utilizing the Free File Program

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Free File Alliance and the IRS have released end-of-season numbers showing a strengthening of the numbers of low-moderate taxpayers utilizing the program for free federal tax returns. Numbers increased from tax filing season 2018 to 2019 by almost 6%. Over a two-year period, the program has increased volume by 11% according to the latest numbers provided by the Internal Revenue Service.

Powered by The Free File Alliance, a coalition of 12 industry-leading tax software companies partnered with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Free File program gives eligible taxpayers free access to the industry's most innovative and secure tax software in order to easily prepare and e-file their federal tax returns.

Said Tim Hugo, Executive Director of the Free File Alliance, "The newly implemented enhancements to the Program clearly were a resounding success with the taxpayers. The new agreement offers new consumer protections to better serve taxpayers thus enhancing the customer experience."

More than 70 percent of all taxpayers — 100 million people — are eligible to use Free File, which is available now at www.IRS.gov/FreeFile and taxpayers can still use the Free File Program to complete their taxes, if they have not yet done so this tax season.

Hugo continued, "The Free File program has provided over 55 million returns valued at over $1.6 billion in free tax software over the last 16 years. IRS.gov/FreeFile is the one place where taxpayers can choose from a variety of the industry's most innovative and secure tax software options."

By making industry-leading tax software available at no cost, Free File has introduced millions of Americans, many of whom could not otherwise afford tax software, to the efficiency and ease of e-filing. The program has continually advanced the IRS' e-filing initiative, while meeting a critical need for affordable, quality tax software options. Responding to an IRS survey, 96 percent of users said they found Free File easy to use, while 98 percent said they would recommend the program to others.

Remember, the only way to access Free File and its free federal tax return preparation options is by visiting IRS.gov/FreeFile.

About the Free File Alliance

The Free File Alliance, a coalition of 12 industry-leading tax software companies, has partnered with the IRS since 2003 to help low and middle-income Americans prepare, complete and e-file their federal tax returns online. The Free File Alliance is committed to giving 70 percent of taxpayers free access to the industry's top online tax preparation software. More than 55 million returns have been filed through Free File since its inception. For more information, visit www.freefilealliance.org.

