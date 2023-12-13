Free Florida Reading Program Launches Regional Partners Program to Reach More VPK - 5th Grade Families in Need of Literacy Support

The New Worlds Reading Initiative is partnering with organizations across the state of Florida to support families and communities through literacy workshops and events!

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to boost literacy rates across Florida, the UF Lastinger Center for Learning's New Worlds Reading Initiative has launched its Regional Partners Program. Over the next five years, New Worlds Reading will partner with trusted community organizations to host parent and family literacy workshops, community literacy events, and teacher professional learning opportunities.

Students participate in literary activities at the New Worlds Reading Initiative

As a first-of-its-kind state literacy program, New Worlds Reading delivers free books and reading activities directly to the doorsteps of eligible VPK through 5th grade students who are not yet meeting grade level expectations in reading. There are estimated to be more than 910,000 students eligible to receive 9 free books and resources each school year through fifth grade.

"Since enrolling last year, New Worlds Reading has helped my nine-year-old son, Caleb, gain confidence in reading. He gets excited every time a new book gets delivered to our door and the program has helped foster new opportunities for family bonding in our home," said New Worlds Reading parent Zohara Campos. "We recently attended a Book Bash event in Miami and had a blast. We had the opportunity to participate in fun reading activities with other families and even got to take some new books home with us."

Books and reading activities are available in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole, and braille, and provide students the opportunity to choose books tailored to their interests. Currently, the most popular books are in the adventure, humor and nature categories.

Regional Partners will be able to help families of eligible students apply at community events and caregiver workshops. These will include strategies for reading support as the organization's work to connect caregivers and students with additional book and literacy resources to help build their home libraries.

New Worlds Reading is designed to foster ongoing, positive connections among families, schools, and communities around a shared mission of ensuring all children learn to read. The Regional Partner Program will extend the initiative's reach deep into local communities and regional networks to ensure more families have access to the free books and literacy resources provided by New Worlds Reading. In doing so, it will create more opportunities for local communities to come together and celebrate reading.

"We want to ensure that every eligible family gets to experience New Worlds Reading firsthand," said Michelle McGriff, Regional Partners Manager, New Worlds Reading. "Our Regional Partners will help us expand our reach, increasing the capacity of the amazing work that we're already doing with New Worlds Reading. With help from our partners, we'll be able to meet eligible Florida families where they are with assistance from trusted community organizations they already know and love."

The 12 current organizations that are part of New Worlds Reading Regional Partners Program include:

About The New Worlds Reading: New Worlds Reading is Florida's free at-home literacy program to help eligible VPK through 5th grade students in Florida bolster literacy skills, build reading confidence, and foster a lifelong love of reading. Each month during the school year, eligible kids receive a free book tailored to their interests with resources and activities for caregivers and children to use together. New Worlds Reading is administered by the UF Lastinger Center for Learning. Book titles are selected in partnership with the Florida Department of Education and Scholastic. Books and materials are available in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole, and braille. Learn more at newworldsreading.com .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE New Worlds Reading Initiative