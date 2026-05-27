Free Frazil Friday Returns to Kick Off Summer with Millions of Free Slush Drinks

Fans can grab a cold, refreshing Frazil every Friday in June (for free!)

SALT LAKE CITY, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frazil, the largest slush brand in the U.S., is bringing back Free Frazil Friday, its fan-favorite promotion that has become a summer tradition for slush lovers across the country. Starting June 5, customers can enjoy a free Frazil at participating convenience stores nationwide.

Whether it's a quick stop between errands or a grab-and-go treat on the road, Free Frazil Friday offers customers a simple way to cool off and start the weekend with something cold (and free).

Free Frazil Friday

"Free Frazil Friday has really taken on a life of its own," said Sam Owens, CMO of Frazil. "It's something fans genuinely look forward to each summer. It's fun, it's simple, and it's one of those little moments that just feels like summer for customers and for all of us who get to be part of it each week."

To redeem a free Frazil, customers can visit any participating convenience store, fill a small-size Frazil cup, and scan it at the register to receive it free of charge.

Fans can choose from a variety of Frazil's signature flavors, including favorites like Cherry Limeade, Blue Raspberry, and Tiger's Blood.

To find a participating location, visit www.freefrazilfriday.com.

Free Frazil Friday will run every Friday from June 5 through June 26, 2026. Limit one per person, while supplies last.

About Frazil

Frazil is the #1 slush brand in the United States, operating over 50,000 machines across convenience stores, movie theaters, QSRs/LSRs, amusement parks, water parks, stadiums, and family entertainment centers nationwide. Known for its signature texture and bold, vibrant flavors, Frazil has redefined the frozen drink experience, making it a go-to choice for fun-seekers and beverage lovers alike. In addition to its award-winning Frazil slushies, the company also offers the popular Café Tango frozen coffee beverage, delivering a variety of exciting options to satisfy every palate. From convenience stores to schools, Frazil is committed to bringing smiles and refreshing experiences to customers across the country.

For more information, visit www.frazil.com.

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SOURCE Frazil