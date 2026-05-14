Frazil Named Official Slush of the Frisco RoughRiders

Frazil brings its signature frozen drinks to Riders Field as part of its growing presence in sports and entertainment venues

SALT LAKE CITY, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frazil , the largest slush brand in the U.S. and creator of America's favorite convenience-store frozen drink, has announced a new partnership with the Frisco RoughRiders , becoming the team's official slush for the upcoming season.

The partnership brings Frazil to Riders Field, where fans can enjoy its signature frozen drinks throughout the season, including fan-favorite flavors like Blue Razzmatazz, Tiger's Blood, and Green Apple. Already a familiar favorite across Texas, Frazil's presence at the ballpark builds on its connection with local communities while giving fans a refreshing way to cool off during the summer.

"We're excited to partner with the Frisco RoughRiders and be part of such a fun community tradition," said Kyle Freebairn, CEO of Frazil. "Texas summers and baseball go hand in hand, and this is a great way for us to show up for fans in Frisco and be part of that experience all season long."

Throughout the season, fans can expect product sampling, giveaways, and in-game promotions featured across select games, including the Frazil Brain Freeze Challenge, where contestants compete for prizes like a Frazil Slushi Machine and Frazil At-Home starter pack.

As the RoughRiders continue to introduce new elements throughout the season, the addition of Frazil offers fans another way to enjoy time at the ballpark.

"The RoughRiders are extremely excited to welcome Frazil as the "Official Slush" to Riders Field in 2026," said Drew Mitchell, RoughRiders Chief Revenue Officer. "Partnering with Frazil allows us to further our commitment to offering fans quality products to enjoy all season long. Everyone knows it can get hot in Texas during the summer months, and we are excited to offer this new, refreshing slush at our stadium concessions, enhancing the overall fan experience."

Frazil's presence at Riders Field builds on its growing footprint beyond traditional convenience stores, with the brand already found in movie theaters, water parks, stadiums, and other entertainment venues nationwide, including partnerships with organizations like the Utah Mammoth.

About Frazil

Frazil is the #1 slush brand in the United States, operating over 50,000 machines across convenience stores, movie theaters, QSRs/LSRs, amusement parks, water parks, stadiums, and family entertainment centers nationwide. Known for its signature texture and bold, vibrant flavors, Frazil has redefined the frozen drink experience, making it a go-to choice for fun-seekers and beverage lovers alike. In addition to its award-winning Frazil slushies, the company also offers the popular Café Tango frozen coffee beverage, delivering a variety of exciting options to satisfy every palate. From convenience stores to schools, Frazil is committed to bringing smiles and refreshing experiences to customers across the country.

For more information, visit www.frazil.com .

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SOURCE Frazil