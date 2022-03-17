Free-From Food Market Size In MEA To Grow By USD 1.55 Bn | 33% Of The Growth To Originate From South Africa | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Dr. Schar AG Spa, General Mills Inc., Hunter Foods LLC, Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, Orgran, Sofina SA, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Unilever PLC, and Upfield Group BV are some of the major market participants.

The growing demand for gluten-free food products, increasing awareness about health benefits of free-from food, and increasing gluten-free food in restaurant menus will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high price of free-from food products, cross-contamination of gluten-free food products, and stringent regulations in the free-from food market will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Free-From Food Market in MEA 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the free-from food market in MEA growth during the next five years

Estimation of the free-from food market in MEA size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the free-from food market in MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the free-from food market in MEA vendors

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Major Three Free-From Food Market In MEA Participants:

Dr. Schar AG Spa: The company offers free-from food products such as gluten-free pizza and pasta.

General Mills Inc.: The company offers free-from food products such as pasta, snacks, mac and cheese, cereal, and special diets.

Hunter Foods LLC: The company offers free-from food products such as potato chips, oats, cereals, granola, biscuits, and crackers.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here https://www.technavio.com/report/free-from-food-market-industry-in-mea-analysis

Free-From Food Market in MEA 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our free-from food market in MEA report covers the following areas:

This study identifies growing demand for gluten-free food products as one of the prime reasons driving the free-from food market in MEA growth during the next few years.

Free-From Food Market In MEA 2022-2026: Segmentation

Free-from food market in MEA is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Rest Of MEA

The free-from food market in MEA is driven by growing demand for gluten-free food products, increasing awareness about the health benefits of free-from food, and increasing gluten-free food in restaurant menus. In addition, other factors such as growing influence of online retailing are expected to trigger the free-from food market in MEA toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4.52% during the forecast period.

Download our extensive report to get Exhaustive Insights: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR72758

Related Report:

Oyster Sauces Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pet Food Market in Argentina by Distribution Channel and Animal Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Free-From Food Market In MEA Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.52% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.98 Regional analysis South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of MEA Performing market contribution South Africa at 33% Key consumer countries Afghanistan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dr. Schar AG Spa, General Mills Inc., Hunter Foods LLC, Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, Orgran, Sofina SA, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Unilever PLC, and Upfield Group BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meat

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 Marketing and sales

2.2.7 Services

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 21: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 UAE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: UAE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: UAE - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Rest of MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Rest of MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing demand for gluten-free food products

8.1.2 Increasing awareness about health benefits of free-from food

8.1.3 Increasing gluten-free food in restaurant menus

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High price of free-from food products

8.2.2 Cross-contamination of gluten-free food products

8.2.3 Stringent regulations in the free-from food market

Exhibit 40: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing influence of online retailing

8.3.2 Product premiumization

8.3.3 Growing demand for organic gluten-free food products

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 41: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 44: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 45: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Dr. Schar AG Spa

Exhibit 46: Dr. Schar AG Spa - Overview

Exhibit 47: Dr. Schar AG Spa - Product and service

Exhibit 48: Dr. Schar AG Spa - Key offerings

10.4 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 49: General Mills Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 50: General Mills Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 51: General Mills Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: General Mills Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Hunter Foods LLC

Exhibit 53: Hunter Foods LLC - Overview

Exhibit 54: Hunter Foods LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 55: Hunter Foods LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Kellogg Co.

Exhibit 56: Kellogg Co. - Overview

Exhibit 57: Kellogg Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 58: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Nestle SA

Exhibit 60: Nestle SA - Overview

Exhibit 61: Nestle SA - Business segments

Exhibit 62: Nestle SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.8 Orgran

Exhibit 64: Orgran - Overview

Exhibit 65: Orgran - Product and service

Exhibit 66: Orgran - Key offerings

10.9 Sofina SA

Exhibit 67: Sofina SA - Overview

Exhibit 68: Sofina SA - Product and service

Exhibit 69: Sofina SA - Key offerings

10.10 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 70: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 71: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 74: Unilever PLC - Overview

Exhibit 75: Unilever PLC - Business segments

Exhibit 76: Unilever PLC - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

10.12 Upfield Group BV

Exhibit 78: Upfield Group BV - Overview

Exhibit 79: Upfield Group BV - Product and service

Exhibit 80: Upfield Group BV - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 81:Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 82: Research Methodology

Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 84: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio