Free-From Food Market Size to Grow by USD 35.59 Bn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Free-From Food Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 35.59 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period. The growing demand for gluten-free bakery products is driving the free-from food market growth. However, factors such as the high price of free-from food products may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Free From Food Market 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the free-from food market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Free-From Food Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Free-From Food Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the free-from food market, which is summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing diabetic population. North America is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors. Moreover, the US is the key country for the free-from food market in North America. The growth of the market in the region is expected to be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. However, APAC is anticipated to grow at a faster rate than that of North America during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and their Offerings

The free-from food market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors and their offerings are listed below:

Blue Diamond Growers - The company offers free-from food products such as almond milk.

The company offers free-from food products such as almond milk. Campbell Soup Co. - The company offers free-from food products such as almond milk beverages, hemp beverages, hazelnut beverages, soy beverages, cashew beverages, coconut beverages, and others.

The company offers free-from food products such as almond milk beverages, hemp beverages, hazelnut beverages, soy beverages, cashew beverages, coconut beverages, and others. COYO Pty Ltd. - The company offers yogurt under free-from food products.

The company offers yogurt under free-from food products. Danone SA - The company offers free-from food products under its brand WhiteWave.

The company offers free-from food products under its brand WhiteWave. Dohler GmbH - The company offers free-from food products such as nut, seed, and cereal pastes.

The company offers free-from food products such as nut, seed, and cereal pastes. General Mills Inc . - The company offers free-from food products such as Chex cereals, Gluten Free Chex Oatmeal, Bisquick Gluten Free baking mix, and others.

The company offers free-from food products such as Chex cereals, Gluten Free Chex Oatmeal, Bisquick Gluten Free baking mix, and others. Gruma SAB de CV - The company offers free-from food products such as corn flour and tortillas.

The company offers free-from food products such as corn flour and tortillas. Kellogg Co. - The company offers free-from food products such as cornflakes.

The company offers free-from food products such as cornflakes. Lindt and Sprungli ( USA ) Inc. - The company offers gluten-free chocolates under free-from food products.

The company offers gluten-free chocolates under free-from food products. Nestle SA - The company offers a free-from food product named NesFit.

Related Reports

Emergency Food Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The emergency food market share is expected to increase by USD 2.88 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Frozen Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The frozen food market share is expected to increase by USD 105.72 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Free-From Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 35.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, France, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blue Diamond Growers, Campbell Soup Co., COYO Pty Ltd., Danone SA, Dohler GmbH, General Mills Inc., Gruma SAB de CV, Kellogg Co., Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc., and Nestle SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Blue Diamond Growers

Campbell Soup Co.

COYO Pty Ltd.

Danone SA

Dohler GmbH

General Mills Inc .

. Gruma SAB de CV

Kellogg Co.

Lindt and Sprungli ( USA ) Inc.

) Inc. Nestle SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.org/news/free-from-foodmarket

SOURCE Technavio