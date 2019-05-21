Free-From Food Sales Deliver Impressive Statistics Underpinned by Healthier Ways of Living and Modern Trade, Details Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR has recently published a new research study titled "Free From Food Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2019-2028", which discreetly mentions all the altering trends expected to occur in the free from food market. Based on this smart analysis, the free from food market is likely to exceed revenues worth US$ 60 Bn in 2019. The growth in sales can be attributed to mounting consumer awareness related to food allergies and intolerances, along with ascending trend towards health & wellness.

The report serves as a beneficial tool for investors and capitalists who are part of the global free from food market. It helps to receive precise insights as well as in-depth analysis on the concerned market through a robust research methodology. All the key perceptions available in this assessment are provided via primary and secondary research. Readers can easily access knowledge related to imperative market factors such as market dynamics, market value (US$ Mn) scenario, market size (US$ Mn) and volume etc.

Considering the overall market status for free-from-food, this assessment highlights some main drivers which are gradually motivating the target market to heighten in terms of size & growth.

Surging awareness associated to healthier lifestyles has led to changing consumption patterns of consumers which are healthy and resists chemical-based ingredients. Such factors are continuing to support sales of free-from food. Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness related to clean-label and natural products deprived of sugar or fat content, are pumping up the acceptance of free-from food products.

It has been noticed the number of cases linked to gluten intolerance and gluten sensitivity at the global level is rising, which has led to occurrence of chronic ailments like gastrointestinal disorders, and skin rashes. In addition, intense rise in prevalence of non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS), has been stirring consumers towards the consumption of free-from food.

Based on this Fact.MR report, free-from food sales via modern trade is likely to surpass revenue worth US$ 22 Bn in 2019. The suitability to acquire a broader category of items under one roof has been working to attract consumer attention towards such stores; this factor has been supplementing sales of free-from-food in modern trade.

Keeping in mind the regional bifurcation, North America will retain its position of being dominant across the free-from food market. Sales across this region are expected to grab revenues extending US$ 19 Bn in 2019. Factors such as consumer awareness concerning growing prevalence of celiac disease tied with lactose intolerance and gluten intolerance are aiding free-from food sales in the target region. In addition, relative economic potency of consumers is likely to underpin demand for free-from food in North America .

The terminal section of the report is dedicated towards the leading players operating in the global free-from-food market. Some of the prime companies mentioned in the report are Groupe Danone, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd, NESTLE SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB), Blue Diamond Growers, Coca-Cola Co, Valio Oy, Lactalis, Groupe, Kikkoman Corporation, Dr. Schär AG/SpA, Monde Nissin Corp, General Mills Inc., Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd, Post Holdings Inc. and others.

